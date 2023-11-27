NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Medical Crowdfunding Services Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Medical Crowdfunding Services Market:-

GoFundMe (United States), Ketto (India), ImpactGuru (India), Indiegogo, Inc. (United States), SeedInvest (United States), FundRazr (Canada), Mightycause (United States), StartEngine (United States), MedGift (United States), CoFund Health (United States)



The Medical Crowdfunding Services Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Medical Crowdfunding Services market.



Medical crowdfunding services are a form of alternative financing that is gaining traction in the health sector. Medical crowdfunding services has a venture purpose and funding method such as project covering health expenses, fundraising health initiative, supporting health research, and financing commercial health innovation. Medical crowdfunding services have economic benefits in the health sector by expanding market participation, drawing money, and awareness of neglected health issues, and improving access to funding, These factors drive the growth of the medical crowdfunding services market.



On 1st April 2021, Bioverge, Inc. announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding platform called beverage portal. The purpose behind this launch is to create multiple paths for accredited and non-accredited individuals, family offices, registered investment advisors, private wealth managers, and institutional investors by providing access to highly vetted private healthcare startups. Beverage provides value for companies such as, providing guidance, and leveraging the Bioverage Network to connect them with the strategic partners, advisors, subject matter experts, sources of non-dilutive funding, and institutional investors.

On 11th May 2022, Alira Health announced an acquisition with the RedCrow. The integration RedCrow with Alira Health it enabling the general public to invest in emerging private medical companies. This acquisition enlarges Alira Health's ability to partner with the patients across the lifecycle of drug and device development into the financing phase for MedTech and healthcare services solutions.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Cancer Crowdfunding, Therapeutic Crowdfunding, Transplant Crowdfunding), Application (Healthcare, Technology, Product, Cultural Industries, Others), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud-based)



Market Trends:

Increasing Demand due to the Growing Population.

People Raising Finance for Business by Crowdfunding.



Opportunities:

Emerging Campaigns for Medical Care

Increasing Application of Medical Crowdfunding Services as an Powerful Alternative to other Traditional Investment forms, such as Venture Capital, Initial Public Offerings, and Angel Investments.



Market Drivers:

Enhancing Awareness for Medical Care

Increase Inclination toward Safety and Health.



Challenges:

Lack of Investors for Medical Crowdfunding Services



