Medical Defense Increasingly Successful in DUI Cases

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- The Law Offices of Garrett T. Ogata which focuses on defending DUI cases in the Las Vegas area has found that defendants who opt for a medical defense have been increasingly successful in reducing their DUI charge or getting their entire case dismissed in court. With the number of DUI arrests increasing every year in Las Vegas, medical defenses should see a commensurate increase. Click on the link for additional information on a Las Vegas DUI lawyer.



A medical defense in a DUI case entails the defendant showing some reason why a medical reason might have impaired the tests conducted by the arresting officer to determine the level of inebriation. Some medical situations that have been used to successfully prove the unreliability of the arresting officer’s tests include dentures or bridge work, flu or fever, back or leg injuries, or even menstruation.



To successfully prove a medical defense, it is almost always necessary to enlist a Las Vegas DUI attorney who is well versed in the different ways in which DUI charges can be fought. However, a simple medical problem is often not enough to disprove an entire DUI case, so it’s imperative that those arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol immediately seek expert help to determine the potential success of their case.



