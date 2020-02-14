Medical Device Cleaning Market 2020 :: Global Analysis by Top Key Players Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Oro Clean Chemie AG, Biotrol, G9 Chemicals Ltd., Pharmax Limited

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- A new research study from Data Bridge Market Research with title "Global Medical Device Cleaning Market" Insights 2019, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2026 provide an in-depth assessment of the Medical Device Cleaning Market including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, key players company profiles and strategies. Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: 3M (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), Ruhof Corporation (U.S.), STERIS plc (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab (U.S.), Cantel Medical (U.S.), Metrex Research, LLC (U.S.)



Global Medical Device Cleaning Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.38 billion to an estimated value of USD 2.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the medical device cleaning market are 3M (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), Ruhof Corporation (U.S.), STERIS plc (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab (U.S.), Cantel Medical (U.S.), Metrex Research, LLC (U.S.), BODE Chemie GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Oro Clean Chemie AG (Switzerland), Biotrol (U.S.), G9 Chemicals Ltd. (U.K.), Pharmax Limited (U.S.), and Simaxo Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), among others.



Market Definition: Global Medical Device Cleaning Market



Medical device cleaning consists of detergents and disinfectants which are utilized for cleaning and sanitization of medical instruments, veterinary applications and for human health. It is basically used for the purpose of performance and safety concern. The cleaning is done so that the medical devices can be reused again. While cleaning one should be careful as there is risk of exposure to bio-hazardous material such as blood, body tissue, etc. Sodium hypochlorite, ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, alconox etc. are some of the commonly used disinfectants.



Regional analysis for Medical Device Cleaning Market includes:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & Japan

The Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:



In June 2017, PENTAX announced the launch of the PROfILE single-use cleaning brushes for endoscope reprocessing which focus on patient safety and hygiene. It has six long channel brushes and three short channel brushes. Bristles located at the end of the brushes will help in proper and complete cleaning.



In December 2017, Pentax announced the launch of their new C.A.P. HD Duodenoscope (ED34-i10T) with a disposable distal cap which is designed to improve the cleaning and reprocessing to prevent the infections during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures. The main aim is to improve the safety and treatment.



Segmentation: Global Medical Device Cleaning Market



By Process



Presoak

Manual Cleaning

Automatic Cleaning

Disinfection

By Application

Enzymatic

Non-enzymatic Detergent



By End User



Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers



By Geography



North America



Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Some of the key questions answered in this report:



Detailed Overview of Medical Device Cleaning Market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Medical Device Cleaning Market?

SWOT Analysis of each key players mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter's five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?



