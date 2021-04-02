Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- Medical Device Cleaning Market: Introduction



According to the report, the medical device cleaning market was valued at ~US$ 2.8 Bn in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. It is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Medical device cleaning is an essential and integral part of any surgical procedure. Most medical devices such as scalpels, scissors, retractors, forceps, and endoscopes, are reused in healthcare set ups. These need to be cleaned and sterilized properly prior to their use in subsequent surgical procedures in order to prevent any kind of infections and cross contamination among patients as well as healthcare workers.



The medical device cleaning process comprises pre-cleaning, cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization. In the whole process of medical device cleaning, different types of chemicals and detergents are utilized at each stage of the cleaning process. The type of chemicals and detergents used for medical device cleaning varies according to the type of medical device to be cleaned. Enzymatic and non-enzymatic detergents, glutaraldehyde, peracetic acid, and alcohol are widely utilized medical device cleaners across the globe.



Increase in Use of Chemicals to Drive Global Market



In terms of product, the medical device cleaning market has been classified into detergents and chemicals. The chemicals segment has been further sub-segmented into aldehydes, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, chlorine based disinfectants, peracetic acid, quaternary ammonium compounds, and others. Chemicals is anticipated to be the leading segment of the global medical device cleaning market during the forecast period. Aldehydes are extensively used for a broad spectrum of activities, as disinfectants and antiseptics against bacteria and their spores, fungi, and viruses. The extensive usage of aldehyde for disinfecting wide range of surgical instruments is expected to propel the segment during the forecast period.



Various Advantages of Automatic Cleaning Process to Fuel Demand



In terms of process, the medical device cleaning market has been segregated into manual cleaning and automatic cleaning. The automatic cleaning segment is projected to be lucrative segment during the forecast period. The segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period and is likely to gain market share by the end of 2027.



Advantages offered by automatic cleaning, such as optimum levels of medical device cleaning, reduced turnaround time, personnel safety and high levels of sterility, is a key factor contributing to the dominant share held by the automatic cleaning segment of the global market.



Surgical Instruments a Key Application Area



In terms of application, the global medical device cleaning market has been segregated into surgical instruments, ultrasound probes, endoscopes, and others. The surgical instruments segment held a significant share of the market in 2018. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Majority of the handheld instruments, such as scalpels, forceps, retractors, and scissors, are an integral part of any surgical procedure. These instruments need to be cleaned and sterilized prior to next surgical procedures. Large volume and high frequency of cleaning of surgical instruments in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers have contributed to dominant share held by the segment of the global market.



The endoscopes segment is projected expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapid increase in number of minimally invasive surgeries in developed countries such as Japan, Germany, France, the U.K., and the U.S. Moreover, a rise in the demand for endoscopic procedures in emerging economies across the globe is a key factor that is estimated to boost the endoscopes segment of the market during the forecast period.



Medical Device Cleaning Market: Prominent Regions



The global medical device cleaning market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global medical device cleaning market in 2018, followed by Europe. This can be attributed to new product development, early adoption of technological advanced products, and presence of key players in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a large number of patients with chronic burn injuries and cancer in India, China, Australia, and New Zealand; rise in per capita health care expenditure; and increase in access to health care in the region.



The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace owing to increase in investments in healthcare infrastructure by private as well as governments organizations, increase in awareness about hospital acquired infections, and surge in number of surgical procedures in these regions



Launch of Innovative Products and M&A by Key Players to Augment Global Market



The medical device cleaning market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players holding majority share in domestic market. Development and commercialization of automatic medical device cleaning is a key trend witnessed among leading players of the global medical device cleaning market. Moreover, the companies engage in mergers and acquisitions to broaden their product offerings in medical device cleaning and consolidate their position in the global market.Prominent players operating in the global medical device cleaning market include 3M Company, Getinge AB, Cantel Medical Corp., STERIS plc., Fortive Corporation, Oro Clean Chemie AG, Ruhof Corporation, Ecolab Inc, and Dr. Weigert.



