Medical Device Connectivity Market : An Overview of Growth Factors and Future Prospects 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Medical Device Connectivity (MDC) Market was worth USD 3.5 billion in 2012 and is expected to reachUSD 33.5 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 37.8% from 2013 to 2019. North America was the largest market for MDC in 2012 due to increasing adoption of Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) across the region.



Browse the full report with complete TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-device-connectivity-market.html



The MDC market is driven by various factors including increased need for workflow automation, increased patient safety, saved nursing hours, increased productivity of healthcare institutions, and minimizing the need for re-admissions. Integration of data from important healthcare devices into EMR helps to not only save time but also eliminates transcription errors and improves the overall patient safety and care. Enforcement of government regulations regarding the necessity of EMR is expected to drive the market. However, connectivity and operational issues, cost barriers for small and mid-sized healthcare units and security concerns are some of the factors inhibiting the growth of this market.



Among all the components, wired hardware segment was the largest and accounted for 40% of the market share in 2012. Wireless connectivity technology is expected to witness widespread adoption in MDC owing to its compatibility, interoperability and cost effectiveness over wired technology. Different wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, WMTS, and bluetooth are being used in connecting medical devices at hospitals, homes and other healthcare institutes.



Among different end use segments hospitals held the largest market share in 2012. It is expected to maintain leading position throughout the forecast period owing to increasing awareness in emerging regions including Asia Pacific and RoW. Home healthcare is the second largest end use segment and is expected to show strong growth during forecast period. The rise in certain medical conditions including high blood pressure, asthma, diabetes and other respiratory and cardiovascular diseases requiring continuous monitoring and care have been driving the market growth in this segment.



Geographically North America was the largest MDC market and accounted for 62% in 2012 owing to increased need of efficient health care management and increasing adoption of EMR. Growing penetration of EMR in countries such as Germany and UK among others is driving the MDC market in Europe.



Capsule Tech Inc. is the leading solution provider of MDC market and held 41.5% of the total market in 2012. Other solution providers include Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare, ISirona Inc., and others. The connectivity solution providers are focusing on research and development to introduce innovative affordable connectivity solutions.



Medical device connectivity market analysis, by component



- Wireless hardware



- Wi-Fi hardware



- WMTS hardware



- Bluetooth hardware



- Wired hardware



- Software



Medical device connectivity market analysis, by end user



- Hospitals



- Home healthcare



- Others



In addition the report provides cross sectional analysis of the market with respect to the following geographical segments:



- North America



- Europe



- Asia-Pacific



- RoW (Rest of the World)



Browse all Technology & Media Market Research Reports @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/technology-market-reports-8.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Web: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/