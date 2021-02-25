Increasing demand for better medical device management in the healthcare industry and rising need for automatic data entry systems in healthcare facilities are key factors driving market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Medical Device Connectivity Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Medical Device Connectivity business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
Global medical device connectivity market revenue is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for better medical device management in the healthcare industry. Rising need for automatic data entry systems in healthcare facilities is expected to further boost global medical device connectivity market growth. Increasing implementation of health information exchange solutions in the healthcare industry is also expected to boost market growth going ahead.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Medtronic plc, Cerner Corporation, Digi International Inc., Lantronix, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., and Baxter International Inc.
Emergen Research has segmented the global medical device connectivity market on the basis of solution, service, technology, end-use, and region.
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Interface Devices
Telemetry Systems
Connectivity Hubs
Medical Device Integration
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Training
Support & Maintenance
Consulting
Implementation & Integration
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Wireless
Wired
Hybrid
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Ambulatory Care Centers
Hospitals
Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
Home Healthcare Centers
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
K.
France
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Medical Device Connectivity market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
