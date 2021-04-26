Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global medical device connectivity market size reached USD 1.49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global medical device connectivity market revenue is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for better medical device management in the healthcare industry.



The medical device integration segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share and register a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period. Integration of medical devices is a software-based solution that remotely collects and combines the patient's vital signs through various medical devices at the same time, and deployment of this software has been increasing due to convenience in terms of usage, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment going ahead.



Rising adoption of medical device connectivity systems to incorporate medical devices with Electronic Medical Records and Electronic Health Records is driving revenue growth of implementation & integration segment.

The wireless segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share contribution to the global market during the forecast period. Wireless systems enable offering of high level of healthcare service and improved treatments as doctors constantly receive real-time information about patients, and this is a key factor driving preference across healthcare sectors.

The hospital segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share among the end-use segments during the forecast period. Rising adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in hospitals is projected to fuel revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Key market players include Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Medtronic plc, Cerner Corporation, Digi International Inc., Lantronix, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., and Baxter International Inc.

In January 2021, Stryker Corporation announced that it had acquired OrthoSensor, Inc., which is a privately owned firm that utilizes intelligent tools and data to ensure that surgeons and hospitals make data-driven, evidence-based assessments. The latter is deemed a pioneer in the joint replacement sensor technology and its offerings are designed to supplement Stryker's range of smart technologies along with the make smart robotics device.



Medical Device Connectivity Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global medical device connectivity market on the basis of solution, service, technology, end-use, and region.



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interface Devices

Telemetry Systems

Connectivity Hubs

Medical Device Integration



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Training

Support & Maintenance

Consulting

Implementation & Integration



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wireless

Wired

Hybrid



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Home Healthcare Centers

Others



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market:



The comprehensive global Medical Device Connectivity market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



