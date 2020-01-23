Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Is Anticipated to Grow at a 8.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global medical device contract manufacturing market is estimated to be over US$ 48 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2030.



The global medical device contract manufacturing market is driven by focus of market players in introducing new and innovative products, rising geriatric population, need for cost effective products, rising cost for hospitals and increasing demand for medical devices are some of the major factors driving the market. Moreover, Polymer Science and Engineering Department of the University Of Massachusetts (UMASS) are offering several programs to enhance medical device industry and help to generate skilled workers. However, high cost of medical devices and stringent government policy related to medical device manufacturing is likely to restrain the market to certain extent.



Major Key Players of the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market are:

Flextronics International,Benchmark Electronics, Jabil, Integer Holdings Corporation (Greatbatch), West Pharmaceutical Services, Tecomet, Nortech Systems, TE Connectivity (Creganna Medical), Forefront Medical Technologies, Nordson Corporation and other prominent players.



Increasing Geriatric Population:

The population of geriatric population across the world has grown rapidly over the past several decades. Moreover, this growth has witnessed an unprecedented rate in recent times. In 2016, it was approximated that the population of individuals aged 65 years or older was 8.5% or 617 million of the entire world population. Furthermore, it is projected that the figure will witness an increment to 17% i.e. 1.6 billion by the end of 2050. Such rapid growth of geriatric population is anticipated to present a remunerative growth opportunity for the global medical device contract manufacturing market in the coming times. Since, growing age brings about several ailments associated with arthritis and joints replacement.



High Costs of Medical devices & instruments to restrain the Market

High costs associated with medical device and instruments are one of the major factors affecting the growth of the medical device contract manufacturing market. Unavailability of alternate affordable and cheaper raw materials for manufacturing of medical devices is anticipated to be one of the major hindrances in the growth of the global medical device contract manufacturing market. Insufficient penetration of latest technologies, limited awareness in underprivileged regions and population with low income groups face consequential outcome in affording such devices.



Browse key industry insights spread across 150 pages with market data tables & figures & charts from the report, Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market By Device Type(In-vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices, Diagnostic Imaging & Medical Equipment, Drug Delivery Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Minimally Access Surgical Instruments, Therapeutic Patient Assistive Devices); Application (Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Neurovascular, Pulmonary, Oncology, Laparoscopy, Urology and Gynecology); Type of Manufacturing (Raw Materials, Electronics, Finished Goods); Service (Prototype Development, Finished Device Manufacturing, Assembly & Packaging, Testing & Regulatory Support Services, Molding & Casting)



Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market:

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population, continuously growing economy, and increasing awareness regarding latest healthcare technology is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the medical device contract manufacturing market in this region. Furthermore, improving healthcare facilities, coupled with supportive government healthcare regulations and norms is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.



