Medical Device Labeling Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- The increasing complexity of medical devices has compelled device manufacturers to convey important information to consumers. This has been a major factor fueling the demand for medical device labels. Manufacturers use medical device labeling to provide general description of the medical device and other additional information. Rising number of new medical devices and drug discoveries are some of the prominent factors which lead to increasing demand of the global medical device labeling market. FDA standards for patient safety is one of the prime factors that is driving the medical device labeling market. With significant growth in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, medical device labeling market is expected to witness exponential growth. Established players have expanded their production capabilities as well as their geographical reach to consolidate their position.



Get Sample Copy:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15410



Drivers & Restraints:



Increasing globalization and cross border trade is one of the key factors which are expected to play a critical role in the growth of the global medical device labeling market. Medical device labels with multi language instructions helps manufacturers to trace their product for documentation and efficient distribution. Global supply chains for pharmaceuticals are getting elongated. Also, with stringent regulations regarding standards for patient safety by the FDA, more and more medical device manufacturers are focused on compliant labeling procedures, which is also anticipated to help in boosting sales of medical device labels, during the forecast period.



According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the labels of medical devices are now required to include a UDI through distribution and use, except where the rule provides for an exception or alternative placement. A UDI is a unique numeric or alphanumeric code that consists of two parts: a device identifier (DI) and a production identifier (PI).



On the basis of label type, medical device labeling market is segmented into pressure sensitive labels, glue applied labels, sleeve labels, in mold labels, and others. Pressure sensitive labels segment accounts for the largest market share of medical device labeling market of because of growth in the technological advancements to overcome the existing challenges. On the basis of material type, medical device labeling market is segmented into paper, plastic and other segment. Paper segment dominates the market of global medical device labeling market. On the basis of application, the medical device labeling market is segmented into disposable consumables, monitoring & diagnostic equipment, and therapeutic equipment. Disposable consumables segment is however expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15410



The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share in medical device labeling market due to high investment on research and development in the medical sector in this region. North America is expected to trail the APAC region in medical device labeling market. The MEA region is estimated to contribute small but rapidly growing market share. Growth in medical device labeling market in Latin America region is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.



A few of the key players in the global medical device labeling market include 3M Company, Amcor Limited, Mondi Group Plc, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, UPM Raflatac, CCL Industries Inc, Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG, Denny Bros Ltd., WS Packaging Group, Inc, Resource Label Group LLC, Faubel & Co.Nachf. GmbH, Tapecon Inc., Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc., JH Bertrand Inc., Coast Label Company, and Label Source.



Read Our Latest Press Release:



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advancements-in-automotive-engine-systems-centred-on-filtration-systems-underscores-growth-in-automotive-engine-air-filter-market-efforts-to-curb-greenhouse-gas-emissions-underlying-growth-factor-tmr-301242282.html



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advantages-of-precise-allocation-of-energy-costs-for-commercial-residential-establishments-spurs-growth-in-electric-sub-meter-market-digital-metering-solutions-witness-substantial-uptick-in-demand---tmr-301243186.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.



Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.



Contact



Transparency Market Research State Tower,



90 State Street,



Suite 700,



Albany NY – 12207



United States



USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453



Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com