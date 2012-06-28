Fast Market Research recommends "Medical Devices Contract Research Organizations - Global Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Medical Devices Contract Research Organizations - Global Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018" provides key data, information and analysis on the global medical devices Contract Research Organizations (CRO) market. It gives the market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information for the medical devices CRO market, and provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, as well as key analytical content. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies covered are the US, Europe, Japan, China and India.
- Annualized market revenue data for 2011 and forecast forward to 2018.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints within the medical devices CRO market.
- The key players covered are Quintiles, Covance, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), ICON, PAREXEL, INC Research and Charles River Laboratories.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the medical devices CRO market globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return.
- What's the next big thing in the medical devices CRO market landscape? Identify, understand and capitalize.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global medical devices CRO market and the factors shaping it.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Quintiles Transnational Corp., Covance Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, Icon plc, Parexel International Corporation, Inc Research, LLC., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
