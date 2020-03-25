Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The Global Medical Devices Market is likely to derive growth from recent technological advancements. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2025," the market was valued at USD 425.5 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 612.7 Billion by 2025, grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.



- Global Medical Devices Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

- Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

- Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

- Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Leading Players operating in the Medical Devices Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Medtronic

- DePuy Synthes

- Fresenius Medical care

- Philips Healthcare

- GE Healthcare

- Ethicon LLC.

- Siemens Healthiness

- Cardinal Health

- Stryker

- BD

- Baxter International Inc.



Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Demand for Preventive Healthcare to Spur Growth

The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, heart diseases is fueling the demand for various medical devices in North America. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (CDC), around six in every 10 people in the U.S live with one of the above mentioned chronic diseases.

1.Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4.Key Insights

4.1 Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions

4.2 Overview of healthcare expenditure by key countries

4.3 Technological advancements

4.4 Key industry trends

Companies are Adopting Innovative Strategies to Stay Ahead of Competition

In December 2017, Siemens Healthineers acquired Fast Track Diagnostics with an aim to ensure improved patient care and safety. Such growth strategies adopted by leading companies will enable growth in the market. Some of the other players present in the global medical devices market include GE Healthcare, DePuy Synthes, Ethicon LLC., Baxter International Inc., Medtronic, and Philips Healthcare. Companies are adopting strategies to improve their revenue shares in the medical devices market.



- Extensive product offerings

- Customer research services

- Robust research methodology

- Comprehensive reports

- Latest technological developments

- Value chain analysis

- Potential Medical Devices Market opportunities

- Growth dynamics

- Quality assurance

- Post-sales support

- Comprehensive analysis of the Medical Devices Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

- Identifies market restraints and boosters.

