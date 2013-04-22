Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Medical Devices Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

Medical devices market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the days to come. Increasing awareness towards healthcare, more budgetary allocation and increase in complex lifestyle disorders is likely to boost the demand of medical devices.

The report begins with macro economic indicators whereby the basic economic indicators have been depicted. In the introduction section the definition of medical devices as well as risk categories has been defined. In the market overview section the market size of the healthcare industry has been depicted. Thereby, the market size of the medical devices market has been forecasted. Major segments of medical devices and their relative share has been provided. Major segments of healthcare industry have been explained. Further the report depicts the division of refurbished and new medical equipments in the market and also the regional demand for medical devices. Market size of the major segments in medical equipment market has been calculated. In the next section import and export of medical devices for the last four years has been highlighted. Also the major countries for import and export for medical devices is also depicted. Thereafter, the distribution channel has been explained.

In the next section drivers and challenges has been highlighted. Drivers include improving health infrastructure which has caused the increased demand of medical devices from more number of hospitals/nursing homes, clinics and standalone pathology labs. Also, the government is spending more on healthcare needs which is supposed to increase demand of medical devices. As disposable income is increasing and more people are becoming aware of the diseases spending towards healthcare segment is increasing. Also changing demographics i.e. as more people reach close to sixty years of age they are likely to develop some heart complications thus increasing the demand for medical devices. Increase in lifestyle diseases as well as huge boom in the medical tourism sector will see the market grow. Higher penetration of medical insurance will help people to go for operations helping the medical devices market to grow. Challenges in the market include high dependency on imports and lack of poor regulatory structure.

Trends include outsourcing of manufacturing facilities by some of the major international players in order to remain cost competitive and penetrate the Indian market. Increasing JVs and tie-ups with local players is also being adopted in the industry. Companies take part in various exhibitions and fairs to showcase their products. Also, there is a latent demand for refurbished products from various tier 2 hospitals and clinics. In order to maintain the leading edge manufacturers are focusing on cost reduction and innovation. It is in this attempt that they are using plastics in medical devices. In the next section various government initiatives, rules and regulations have been highlighted.

The competitive landscape section begins with a Porters five forces model which analyses the dynamics of the market. The major players in the market have been profiled which includes a financial summary for each of the players. Key ratios and key contacts are also listed. The last section offers strategic recommendations for the players in the cardiac pacemaker market. For each of the companies a SWOT analysis has been provided. In the following section recent investments in the medical devices industry has been listed. In the last section strategic recommendations has been provided which will be instrumental for the companies to garner a larger market share.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies

1. Opto Circuits India Ltd.

2. Siemens Ltd.



Private Companies

1. Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

2. Carestream Health India Pvt. Ltd.

3. Fresenius Kabi India Pvt. Ltd.

4. GE Medical Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

5. HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

6. Philips Electronics India Ltd.

7. RFCL Ltd.

8. Roche Diagnostics India Pvt. Ltd.

9. Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd.

10. Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

11. Vascular Concepts Ltd.



