Medical Devices Market in India 2014 - Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Markets Research Reports.biz added deep and professional market research reports on "Medical Devices Market In India 2014" analysis and overview.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Netscribes latest market research report titled Medical Devices Market in India 2014 captures the technologically driven aspect currently prevailing within the Indian healthcare sector. The booming Indian economy is also witnessing a tremendous surge in the domestic healthcare scenario which, in turn, is leading to perpetual demand for high quality medical products. The demand for high-end, quality devices is especially driven by the private healthcare sector in its efforts to provide sophisticated treatment to patients.
Browse Full Report with Toc: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/medical-devices-market-in-india-2014
However, India lags behind in manufacture of technologically advanced high-end medical equipment, and instead has to rely upon imports from multinationals with extensive service networks. On the other hand, the market for less cost intensive medical supplies and disposable equipment is dominated by domestic manufacturers.
Due to the industrys dependence on imports, multinationals are showing interest in relocation of manufacturing facilities to India as well as in forging alliances with healthcare sector stakeholders in order to capture greater market share. This brings into focus a key role played by the government that involves taxation and import regulations. The government also takes up several initiatives for the benefit of the market.
To Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/186712
Table of Content
Slide 1: Executive Summary
Macroeconomic Indicators
Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jun 2013 Nov 2013)
Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Aug 2013 Jan 2014)
Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2009-10 2012-13), FDI: Annual (2009-10 2012-13)
Indian Healthcare Scenario
Slide 5-9: Indian Healthcare Industry Overview
Introduction
Slide 10-13: Medical Devices Definition and Medical Devices Classification
Market Overview
Slide 14-16: Medical Devices Market Overview, Market Size & Growth (Value-Wise; 2012 2018e)
EXIM
Slide 17-18: Export and Import of Medical Devices Overview, Size (Value-Wise; 2009-10 2012-13), Region-Wise Exports (Value-Wise; 2011-12, 2012-13)
Distribution Channel
Slide 19: Distribution Channel
Drivers & Challenges
Slide 20: Drivers and Challenges Summary
Slide 21-27: Drivers
Slide 28-29: Challenges
Trends
Slide 30: Trends Summary
Slide 31-35: Major Trends in the Market
Government Involvement
Slide 36-37: Government Bodies
Slide 38-41: Government Regulations
Slide 42-43: Government Initiatives
Competitive Landscape
Slide 44: Porters Five Forces Analysis
Slide 45-49: Competitive Benchmarking (FY 2013)
Slide 50-74: Major Public Players
Slide 75-120: Major Private Players
To Read More Reports With Toc:
http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/186712
About MarketResearchReports
MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries. Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/.