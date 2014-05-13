Medical Devices Market in India 2014 - Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Netscribes latest market research report titled Medical Devices Market in India 2014 captures the technologically driven aspect currently prevailing within the Indian healthcare sector. The booming Indian economy is also witnessing a tremendous surge in the domestic healthcare scenario which, in turn, is leading to perpetual demand for high quality medical products. The demand for high-end, quality devices is especially driven by the private healthcare sector in its efforts to provide sophisticated treatment to patients.



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However, India lags behind in manufacture of technologically advanced high-end medical equipment, and instead has to rely upon imports from multinationals with extensive service networks. On the other hand, the market for less cost intensive medical supplies and disposable equipment is dominated by domestic manufacturers.



Due to the industrys dependence on imports, multinationals are showing interest in relocation of manufacturing facilities to India as well as in forging alliances with healthcare sector stakeholders in order to capture greater market share. This brings into focus a key role played by the government that involves taxation and import regulations. The government also takes up several initiatives for the benefit of the market.



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Table of Content



Slide 1: Executive Summary



Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jun 2013 Nov 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Aug 2013 Jan 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2009-10 2012-13), FDI: Annual (2009-10 2012-13)



Indian Healthcare Scenario

Slide 5-9: Indian Healthcare Industry Overview



Introduction

Slide 10-13: Medical Devices Definition and Medical Devices Classification



Market Overview

Slide 14-16: Medical Devices Market Overview, Market Size & Growth (Value-Wise; 2012 2018e)



EXIM

Slide 17-18: Export and Import of Medical Devices Overview, Size (Value-Wise; 2009-10 2012-13), Region-Wise Exports (Value-Wise; 2011-12, 2012-13)



Distribution Channel

Slide 19: Distribution Channel



Drivers & Challenges

Slide 20: Drivers and Challenges Summary

Slide 21-27: Drivers

Slide 28-29: Challenges



Trends

Slide 30: Trends Summary

Slide 31-35: Major Trends in the Market



Government Involvement

Slide 36-37: Government Bodies

Slide 38-41: Government Regulations

Slide 42-43: Government Initiatives



Competitive Landscape

Slide 44: Porters Five Forces Analysis

Slide 45-49: Competitive Benchmarking (FY 2013)

Slide 50-74: Major Public Players

Slide 75-120: Major Private Players



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