London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- The medical devices market consists of sales of medical equipment or devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture medical devices which are used in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of medical conditions.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the rapid growth in the elderly population, strong economic growth and increasing access to healthcare facilities in emerging countries, adoption of advanced technologies in the manufacture of medical devices and rising healthcare expenditure globally. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the lack of awareness about chronic diseases and decreased healthcare reimbursements.



Surgical equipment manufacturers are offering next generation ultrasonic surgical devices to simplify complex surgical procedures. Modern ultrasonic surgical devices are multifunctional instruments capable of performing tissue plane dissection, coagulation, and transection during laparoscopic or open surgical procedures. Next generation ultrasonic devices feature adaptive tissue technology.



Browse Complete Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-devices-market



Medical Devices Market Segmentation: -



By Device Type - The medical devices market can be segmented by type of equipment into

1.In-Vitro Diagnostics

2.Dental Equipment And Supplies

3.Ophthalmic Devices

4.Diagnostic Equipment

5.Cardiovascular Devices

6.Hospital Supplies

7.Surgical Equipment

8.Orthopedic Devices

9.Patient Monitoring Devices

10.Diabetes Care Devices

11.Nephrology And Urology Devices

12.ENT Devices

13.Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices

14.Neurology Devices

15.Wound Care Devices



Hospital supplies had the highest growth rate of nearly 9.3% during the historic period. The fastest growth of the market can be attributed to the rapid growth of private healthcare infrastructure in Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe.



By Type Of Expenditure - The medical devices market can be segmented by type of expenditure into

1.Public

2.Private



The USA was the largest country in terms of private expenditure on medical devices, accounting for $88.98 billion in 2018.



By Type Of End User - The medical devices market can be segmented by type of expenditure into

1.Hospitals and Clinics

2.Homecare

3.Diagnostic Centers



Diagnostic centers had the highest growth rate of nearly 6.8% during the historic period.



Request For A Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2354&type=smp



By Geography - The medical devices market is segmented into

1.North America

2.Western Europe

3.Asia Pacific

4.Eastern Europe

5.South America

6.Middle East

7.Africa



North America is the largest market for medical devices market, accounting for 42.6% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions. Going forward, Asia Pacific and South America will be the fastest growing markets in the medical devices marketSome of the major key players involved in the medical devices market are Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, Baxter, SunMed, Beckman Coulter Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Getinge AB, Teleflex Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Medical Inc.



Place a DIRECT PURCHASE ORDER of entire 650+ pages report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2354



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.



Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/