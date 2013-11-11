Medical Devices Markets in China: Medical Research, Survey, Analysis

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Medical Devices Markets In China"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- China's demand for medical devices has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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TABLE OF CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III.MEDICAL DEVICES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Medical Devices Industry Structure
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Major Producer Facility Locations
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Cost
Potential Entrants
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV.MEDICAL DEVICES SALES VOLUMES AND SALES FORECASTS
Overview
Medical Devices Sales Volumes and Sales Forecasts
Catheters
Dialysis
GI Endoscopy
Infusion Pumps
Medical Beds and Chairs
Minimally Invasive Surgery
MRI
Orthopedics
Patient Monitoring
Respiratory Devices
Stents
Ultrasound
X-ray
Others
Medical Devices Imports and Exports
Pricing Trends
V. MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET OUTLOOK
Medical Devices Markets Outlook Overview
Government Regulations
Health Care Insurance Industry Overview
Consumer Spending Trends
Northeast
North
Southeast
Central
Southwest
Northwest
Medical Devices Sales by Region
Northeast
North
Southeast
Central
Southwest
Northwest
Demographic Trends
Health Care Industry Trends
Hospitals and Hospital Beds
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VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
Medical Devices Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Export to China
Indirect export
Direct Export
License and Contract Manufacture
Assembling in China
Contract Manufacturing
Trade Permit
Investment
Equity Joint Venture
Contractual Joint Venture
Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise
VII. MEDICAL DEVICES PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Medical Devices Producer Profiles
Distributors and Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations
I. INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
Foreign Investment and Loans
Foreign Trade
III. MEDICAL DEVICES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Major Producer Facility Location
Major Medical Devices Producer Sales Volumes
Market Share of Key Producers
Major Foreign Investments in China
IV. MEDICAL DEVICES SALES VOLUMES AND SALES FORECASTS
Medical Devices Sales Volumes and Sales Forecasts
Catheters
Dialysis
GI Endoscopy
Infusion Pumps
Medical Beds and Chairs
Minimally Invasive Surgery
MRI
Orthopedics
Patient Monitoring
Respiratory Devices
Stents
Ultrasound
X-ray
Others
Medical Devices Imports and Exports
Leading Brands and Suppliers
V. MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET OUTLOOK
Consumer Spending Trends
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Northeast of China
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the North of China
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Southeast of China
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Central of China
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Southwest of China
The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Northwest of China
Medical Devices Sales by Region
Northeast
North
Southeast
Central
Southwest
Northwest
Demographic Trends
Health Care Industry Trends
Hospitals and Hospital Beds
Physicians and Physician Visits
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