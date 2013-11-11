Medical Devices Markets in China: Medical Research, Survey, Analysis

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- China's demand for medical devices has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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TABLE OF CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION



Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III.MEDICAL DEVICES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS



Medical Devices Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Major Producer Facility Locations

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Cost

Potential Entrants

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV.MEDICAL DEVICES SALES VOLUMES AND SALES FORECASTS



Overview

Medical Devices Sales Volumes and Sales Forecasts

Catheters

Dialysis

GI Endoscopy

Infusion Pumps

Medical Beds and Chairs

Minimally Invasive Surgery

MRI

Orthopedics

Patient Monitoring

Respiratory Devices

Stents

Ultrasound

X-ray

Others

Medical Devices Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends



V. MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET OUTLOOK



Medical Devices Markets Outlook Overview

Government Regulations

Health Care Insurance Industry Overview

Consumer Spending Trends

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Medical Devices Sales by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Demographic Trends

Health Care Industry Trends

Hospitals and Hospital Beds



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VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES



China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Medical Devices Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Export to China

Indirect export

Direct Export

License and Contract Manufacture

Assembling in China

Contract Manufacturing

Trade Permit

Investment

Equity Joint Venture

Contractual Joint Venture

Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise



VII. MEDICAL DEVICES PRODUCER DIRECTORY



Medical Devices Producer Profiles

Distributors and Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations

I. INTRODUCTION



Economic Outlook Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade



III. MEDICAL DEVICES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS



Major Producer Facility Location

Major Medical Devices Producer Sales Volumes

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Foreign Investments in China



IV. MEDICAL DEVICES SALES VOLUMES AND SALES FORECASTS



Medical Devices Sales Volumes and Sales Forecasts

Catheters

Dialysis

GI Endoscopy

Infusion Pumps

Medical Beds and Chairs

Minimally Invasive Surgery

MRI

Orthopedics

Patient Monitoring

Respiratory Devices

Stents

Ultrasound

X-ray

Others

Medical Devices Imports and Exports

Leading Brands and Suppliers



V. MEDICAL DEVICES MARKET OUTLOOK



Consumer Spending Trends

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Northeast of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the North of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Southeast of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Central of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Southwest of China

The Structure of Per Capita Expenditure in the Northwest of China

Medical Devices Sales by Region

Northeast

North

Southeast

Central

Southwest

Northwest

Demographic Trends

Health Care Industry Trends

Hospitals and Hospital Beds

Physicians and Physician Visits



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