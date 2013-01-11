Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- According to a new market report "Medical Devices Outsourcing Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," published by Transparency Market Research, the global medical devices outsourcing market, amidst ongoing medical technology development is expected to rise from USD 21.1 billion in 2012 to USD 40.8billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2012 to 2018. The product design segment holds the largest share - i.e. 29% - of the service market; whereas class II devices segment forms the largest application market as these are medium risk devices that involve fewer regulatory issues in comparison to class III devices.



The medical device market is one of the fastest growing and the most dynamic sector in the life sciences industry due to its high profit margins and the increasing demand for advanced medical devices. The medical device industry consists of three major participants - medical device manufacturers, product outsourcing companies, and service outsourcing companies. These three participants have together increased product efficiency and reduced costs by improving the product lifecycle management in medical device manufacturing.



The medical devices industry, in recent times, has grown considerably owing to technological advances and growing demand for sophisticated equipment. However, the competition in the market has also grown exponentially, posing challenges for medical device manufacturing companies such as cost, product innovation, time to market, and stiffer regulatory impositions. Outsourcing aids the medical device manufacturing industry to overcome these challenges by offering expertise in product design, regulatory consulting, testing and validation, product implementation and strategic consulting services.



The growing cost of raw material and increasing pressure to keep product prices competitive has impacted the bottom line of medical device manufacturers and forced them to explore new ways to lower their manufacturing cost and keep their prices competitive. Outsourcing services helps in meeting cost requirements and improved product design by offering innovative material engineering. Moreover, outsourcing these activities also helps in reducing time-to-market and meeting requirements efficiently, which in turn reduces ROI lead time for companies.



The global medical devices outsourcing market growth is driven by factors such as - growing demand for quality health care, advancement in health care technologies, increasing demand for lower health care costs, entry of new players in the medical device industry, and reduction in cost and time to market.



Some of the key market players in the global medical devices outsourcing market are Accellent Inc., Active Implants Corporation, CIRTEC Medical Systems LLC, MDMI Technologies INC, Micro Systems Engineering GMBH, Creganna - Tactx Medical and Avail Medical Products.



