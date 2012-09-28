Medical Devices Outsourcing Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Medical devices outsourcing is the process of contracting with a third party for performing business functions like product design, manufacturing, prototyping, and supply chain management. These functions were initially carried out internally by medical companies. By offering third party manufacturers to perform these processes, medical device manufacturers can focus on their core competencies like clinical and technical innovations.



Medical devices outsourcing market is experiencing tremendous growth as many manufacturers are opting to outsource their device manufacturing process. The demand for medical devices outsourcing is increasing as many new entrants are occupying the market and the supporting medical devices companies may not have sufficient staff or technology to develop competitive products.



Market Segmentation



Bases on Applications



- Radiology

- Orthopedic

- Neurology

- Cardiology

- Others (Anesthesia Devices, Dental Devices, Gastroenterology/Urology Devices, Hematology Devices, and Ophthalmic Devices)



This research report analyzes the medical devices outsourcing industry based on different market segments and major geographies. The regions analyzed under this research study are



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



This report includes a complete analysis of the current industry trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, market structure, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of the recent technological developments in the medical devices outsourcing market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of top market players. The report provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants in the market.



The major players in the medical devices outsourcing industry are Accellent Inc., Advanced Scientifics Inc., ATEK Medical, Benchmark Electronics, Inc., Code Refinery LLC, Creganna Tactx Medical, EtQ Management Consultants Inc., Greatbatch Inc., Intertech Engineering Associates Inc., Lake Region Medical, Medical Device Consultants Inc., Flextronics International, Memry Corporation, Minnetronix, Inc., Nortech Systems Inc., Plexus Corporation, RTEmd, Sandvik Materials Technology GmbH, HCL's Life Science, Symmetry Medical Inc., The Tech Group, Inc., Vention Medical, and Venture Manufacturing Group.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report includes an overview of the market forces driving and restraining market growth

- It provides a seven year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is estimated to grow

- It includes a technological growth map over time and explains its impact on the current market

- It helps in making informed business decisions based on an in-depth analysis of the market and its future

- It helps to know about innovative products development and to keep updated with the recent technological changes in the market

- It provides a complete insight of the major competitors and their market strategies



