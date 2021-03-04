Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Medical Devices Testing Services Market will be worth USD 14.25 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for testing of medical devices. The increasing need to obtain enhanced accuracy and durability of the medical devices has resulted in the rising adoption of the testing services by pharmaceutical companies. Manufacturers of medical devices are outsourcing the testing services to third-party entities to reduce the increasing product recalls, which is expected to drive the growth of the medical devices testing services market.



The presence of stringent regulatory protocols to ensure the safety of the devices is most likely to fuel the demand for the testing services of the medical devices. Increasing demand for in-vitro tests to detect infectious diseases and monitor drug therapies and the overall health condition of the patients is a growing trend in the medical devices testing services Market.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Medical Devices Testing Services market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027?

What are prominent factors driving the progress of the Medical Devices Testing Services industry across different regions?

Who are major vendors dominating the Medical Devices Testing Services market and what have been their winning strategies to stay competitive?

Which market trends are expected to influence the development of the Medical Devices Testing Services industry worldwide?

What are challenges that are expected to act as a roadblock for Medical Devices Testing Services industry for the period, 2020 - 2027?

What are the opportunities working in favor of the Medical Devices Testing Services industry?



This report on the global Medical Devices Testing Services Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Medical Devices Testing Services market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Medical Devices Testing Services market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Medical Devices Testing Services industry to give an overall analysis.



Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, SGS acquired Thomas J. Stephens & Associates, Inc., a nationally recognized clinical research organization that is serving the cosmetic and personal care industry. The acquisition is expected to expand the consumer & retail service portfolio of SGS in the clinical testing sector for cosmetic and personal care products in the USA.

The preclinical segment held the largest market share of 57.6% in 2019. Increasing investments in the R&D of the preclinical testing of medical devices is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Microbiology & Sterility Testing are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period. Rising investments by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries on the testing services and increasing research are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives on improving the healthcare infrastructure and availability of skilled labor at lower costs are driving the Medical Devices Testing Services market in the region.

Key participants include SGS S.A., Toxikon, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Pace Analytical Services, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., American Preclinical Services LLC, North American Science Associates, Inc., Sterigenics International LLC, Eurofins, and WuXi AppTec Group, among others.



Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical

Preclinical (Medical Coatings and Antimicrobial Wound Dressings)



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Chemistry Test

Package Validation

Microbiology & Sterility Testing (Pyrogen and Endotoxin Testing, Anti-microbial Activity Testing, Sterility Test and Validation and Bio-Burden Determination)

Biocompatibility Tests



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Medical Devices Testing Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Medical Devices Testing Services Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Medical Devices Testing Services Market By Surgery Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Medical Devices Testing Services Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Medical Devices Testing Services Market Regional Outlook

Continued…