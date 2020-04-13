Medical Diagnostic Imaging Market Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis by 2026 - GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- The growth of the market is attributed to rising awareness about early-stage diagnostics of chronic diseases and the technological advancements in the medical imaging systems.



Medical Diagnostic imaging refers to the scanning of the various parts of the body using a technique to determine the illness or the diagnostics of the medical condition. The technique typically used to determine the diagnostics are X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT) scanners, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, and nuclear imagining. The use of advanced technologies can save thousands of dollars to the potential patient of the future.



Based on the products, the Medical Imaging Diagnostics Market is segmented into CT scanners, X-ray ultrasound systems, MRI equipment, and nuclear imaging. X-ray machines generate pictures of the dense tissue to help the doctors to evaluate various diagnosis such as arthritis in joints, bone loss, and calcification (kidney stones), among others. This machine is mostly preferred for bone fractures. According to WebMD, almost 6 million fracture their bone in the United States. Thus, the demand for X-ray machines is expected to surge exponentially in the forecast period.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=41816



Segment by Key players:

- GE Healthcare

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.

- Siemens Healthineers

- Canon Medical Systems Corporation

- Bruker

- Mediso Ltd.

- MILabs B.V.

- MR Solutions

- TriFoil Imaging

- PerkinElmer, Inc.

- FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

- Cubresa Inc.



Segment by Type:

- X-ray

- Computational Tomography (CT) scanner

- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

- Nuclear imaging



Segment by Application:

- Hospitals

- Imaging centers

- Ambulatory centers



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=41816



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Medical Imaging Diagnostic Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Medical Imaging Diagnostic Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Medical Imaging Diagnostic Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Market Forecast

4.5.1. Medical Imaging Diagnostic Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Medical Imaging Diagnostic Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Medical Imaging Diagnostic Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Medical Imaging Diagnostic Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Medical Imaging Diagnostic Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Medical Imaging Diagnostic Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Medical Imaging Diagnostic Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=41816



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.