The medical ultrasound devices market consists of devices that involve the projection of cyclic sound waves ranging between 20 KHz - 10 MHz. These waves create varying pressures on biological tissues, based on the level of frequencies used. Ultrasound has the ability to raise the temperature of a substance when directed in focused waves, and thus also finds therapeutic applications.
Medical application of ultrasound began post World War II in the 1940s, with the first diagnostic application being in cardiology and brain tumor identification. Today ultrasound has medical applications in every area of the body and gives accurate results regarding overall structural composition, based on the density and transmission of the sound waves through biological tissue. Along with the conventional black and white ultrasound imaging systems, the global market also has high potential for color Doppler and 3D/4D imaging systems. The imaging clarity and diagnostic abilities offered by recent ultrasound devices is predicted to give a thrust to the overall global diagnostic market; this will also support other imaging technologies such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Computed Tomography, and PET/SPECT.
Ultrasound frequencies ranging between 0.8 MHz - 3.3 MHz have found use in therapeutic application in ablation of tissue. The ultrasound energy focused and directed towards unwanted tissue is transmitted harmlessly through the upper layers of tissue and focused only on the target area. This raises the temperature of the tissue, as a large amount of sonic energy is deposited within. As living cells are not able to dissipate the heat created quickly enough, the temperature rises above the survival threshold and the cells finally die due to coagulation necrosis. Cell death is also caused by cavitation, which is the implosion of microscopic bubbles inside the cell, thus leading to destruction of the cellular wall.
Ultrasound also has other applications in movement detection for security, structural integrity of constructions, detection of wielding cracks, navigation and ranging in military and astronomy.
