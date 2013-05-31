Medical Diet Consultants Brings the Most Effective Solution Weight Loss in NY

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Medical Diet Consultants, with proven record of past 28 years of quality weight loss programs NYC, offers customized medication dosage to address their clients with specific cravings needs. They assist their clients with one on one support from their team of medical experts. They are known for offering a balanced and safer program for weight loss in NY that are individually tailored after studying and analyzing the clients daily routine and life style.



One representative at Medical Diet Consultants stated, “Our diet doctors provide a customized program of individual medication dosage designed to address your specific cravings. We have a set of properly scheduled nutritional guidelines and exercise plans to promote healthy lifestyle, easy to follow with our expert supervision and support.”



Their highly qualified medical weight loss doctors have and can help one to lose weight up to 5lbs a week. The weight control programs start at meager $45 a week and available in three options. They have three different health programs for their clients; can be switched very conveniently from one program to another according to the budget and requirement.



Their New York City weight loss programs have gained appreciation from thousands of customers who have benefited a lot over the years. These programs keep a check on those extra pounds from coming back by promoting healthy living standards, incorporating lifestyle changes and easy to follow exercise routines.



The organization works with men and women who are looking to lose ten pounds or more and even helps those who struggled to lose weight but could not get success anywhere.



About Medical Diet Consultants

To know more visit: http://www.nydietmd.com

Contact:

128 East 75th Street

New York NY, 10021