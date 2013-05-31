Medical Diet Consultants Now in Its 30th Successful Year of Weight Loss Programs in NYC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Medical Diet Consultants (MDC), a renowned NYC weight loss consultant, is now in its 30th year. Offering its subscribers with the most efficient and successful medical weight loss programs, the diet consultant has become a reliable entity. Their medical weight loss program in NYC combines both medication and supplements, thus, recommended for all those who wish to jump start weight loss.



The reason behind MDC’s successful weight loss programs lays in the fact that the consultants offer all-natural programs starting with just $45 a week. Furthermore, the consultants provide subscribers with services that let them change programs that fits into their budget.



MDC offers the medical weight loss programs for weight loss in NY that enables an individual lose and maintain weight for a long period of time, regardless of the eating habits. The consultancy designs customized programs to suit individual needs, based on its subscribers’ individual tastes, preferences and lifestyle.



An expert from MDC while describing NYC weight loss program says, “We have a set of properly scheduled nutritional guidelines and exercise plans to promote healthy lifestyle, easy to follow with our expert supervision and support medically supervised weight loss monitored by a physician and a nutritional pharmacologist with over 70 years combined weight loss experience.”



He further adds, “Our Diet Doctors provide a customized program of individual medication dosage designed to address your specific cravings. Our NYC weight loss medical consultancy provides a complete medically supervised weight training regime with daily advice and monitoring from quality experts.”



About Medical Diet Consultants

Medical Diet Consultants offer medically supervised weight loss program monitored by a physician and a nutritional pharmacologist with over 70 years combined weight loss experience. Since 1984, Medical Diet Consultants and their safe medically supervised weight loss programs involving exercising, following the healthy diet, proper use of energy suppressant and a well-defined medical prescription and supplements which promote utilization of body fat, has been helping customers in NYC. They have a set of properly scheduled nutritional guidelines and exercise plans to promote healthy lifestyle, easy to follow with their expert supervision and support.



To know more visit: http://www.nydietmd.com



Contact:-

128 East 75th Street

New York NY, 10021