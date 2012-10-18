Medical Education Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Medical education is the term associated with the practice of working as a medical practitioner either for initial training to become a doctor or for additional training after gaining the degree. Medical education market actors includemedical schools, health program providers, nursing programs providers, and such others. Continuous growth in world population and rising awareness towards personal health is creating the need for seeking medical education, either for working as a medical practitioner or for personal care.



Read More: Medical Education Market



Global market for medical education is on the rise due to diversity in education provided and cost effective training programs. Major segments of medical education include:



- Medical information

- Medical distance learning

- Hospital training

- Allied nursing/ physician education

- Consumer medical information

- Allied health education



Market for medical education is growing rapidly in developed economies due to rising awareness among people towards personal and communal health. Medical education is an important component of hospital industry as it plays a significant role in growth and development of healthcare industry. Despite of significant growth in number of medical colleges across the world in past few years, the growing needs of increasing population still remains unmet. This is creating potential opportunities for the growth of medical education in global scenario.



Browse More Market Reports On Pharmaceutical Market



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-education-market.html



Contact Us

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com