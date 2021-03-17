Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Medical Education Market: Introduction



According to the report, the global medical education market was valued at ~US$ 32 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030. Medical education is a highly practical field that calls for intense on-job training. The market for distance training is quite small; those attempting to gain certification through distance learning are unlikely to gain complete knowledge. There exists no substitute for on-job practical training for medicine. This is a globally accepted view. The market for distance training is quite small; it is not expected to expand significantly. In terms of type of training, the global medical education market has been classified into cardiothoracic training, neurology training, orthopedic training, oral & maxillofacial training, pediatric training, radiology training, laboratory training, and others.



Based on mode of training, the global market has been categorized into on-campus, distance, and online. The on-campus segment accounted for major share of the global medical education market in 2019. The segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the demand for medical education across the world. In terms of education providers, the global medical education market has been divided into school of medicine, government/military organization, hospitals, insurance & co., non-profit organization, publishing or education company, molecular genetic methods, and others.



Based on application, the global medical education market has been split into cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, hypertension, infections, bronchitis, dehydration, sleep disorder, weight management & fitness monitoring, and others. The cardiovascular diseases segment held significant share of the global medical education market in 2019. In terms of delivery method, the global medical education market has been segregated into Internet enduring materials, courses, regularly scheduled series, and other enduring materials. The courses segment held significant share of the global medical education market in 2019.



Medical Education Market: Prominent Regions



North America held major share of the global medical education market in 2019. Presence of key players and growth strategies adopted by these players are the factors driving the medical education market in the region.



Asia Pacific accounted for the second largest share of the global medical education market in 2019. Growth of the medical education market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to well-developed healthcare sector in the region. The medical education market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



Development of medical education are major factors that are anticipated to fuel the medical education market in the region



Medical Education Market: Key Players



Key players are expanding their footprint to consolidate their positions in the global medical education market due to lucrative opportunities to key players to increase their share in the global medical education market. Hence, manufacturers are engaging in new development, collaborations, and distribution to gain market share



Leading players operating in the global medical education market include Apollo Hospitals, Gundersen Health System, Olympus Corporation, Tact Academy for Clinical Training, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., GE Healthcare, American College of Radiology, Healthcare Training Institute, New Jersey, Harvard Medical School, the Johns Hopkins University, Stanford University, CAE Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers AG



