New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2021 -- Hearing aids provide the opportunity for many people to improve the way they experience the world - or that's the theory at least. However, a new study that has focused on analyzing the neural coding of speech sounds has identified an issue that could explain why so many hearing aids end up back in the box. The study found that the sound-processing algorithms that are used by hearing aids can have a negative impact on the wearer when it comes to their ability to discriminate sounds. This isn't the first study that has been focused on why we tend to discard our hearing aids but it could provide an opportunity to tweak hearing aid design so that the technology is much more useful. Rather than patients claiming that their hearing aids simply don't work that well, overcoming the problem that hearing aids don't provide clear and comfortable speech recognition in many of the environments we pass through every day could make the devices much more widely useful.



EPM Scientific works with talented people looking for medical engineering career opportunities in USA. The first was established in 2012 and is now a specialist leading recruiter to the life sciences industry, helping organizations to solve the key challenge of talent. As life sciences continues to be a key component in driving our societies forward - through the obstacles of the pandemic and beyond - EPM Scientific is working with a broad spectrum of enterprises, from agile start-ups to global brands, helping to ensure that recruitment needs are met. The firm is very well placed to connect individuals to medical engineering career opportunities in USA, thanks to strong links with businesses all over the industry. EPM Scientific has also nurtured a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and is committed to helping all to take career-defining next steps. Permanent, contract and multi-hire options help to create solutions and streamline the process of recruitment for all those involved.



With a nationwide presence across the USA, EPM Scientific's network extends to major cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm also has a unique international perspective that is the result of being the recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. This mix really delivers for those seeking out medical engineering career opportunities in USA, as well as in many different locations overseas. EPM Scientific consultants are passionate about what they do and the firm provides ongoing training to help hone insight and skills. All work with best-in-class recruitment training and strategies so that they are always at the top of their game. There are a wealth of opportunities available via EPM Scientific today, including: Associate Director Biostatistics, Senior Manager [Patient Access/Copay Strategy], GMP Quality Manager, QA Documentation Specialist and Vice President Pharmacovigilance.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Zach Stamp, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Medical Engineering Career Opportunities in USA visit https://www.epmscientific.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact EPM Scientific USA: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about EPM Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com.



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.