Medical Engineering Jobs/careers in the US – As the Life Sciences Industry Grows So Do the Job Opportunities

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- EPM Scientific are leading the way in ensuring US companies have peace of mind when it comes to their biggest business issue: talent acquisition. Hiring managers across the country are looking for medical engineers to join their business and unlock new tools to respond to rapid medical advancements. Engineers must be quick but logical thinkers, with the ability to scout out new ideas and put them into play. Medical engineers also have the job satisfaction of knowing that their work can have a hugely positive effect on patients throughout the world. The life sciences industry is continuing to grow rapidly, and with this are the careers and progression opportunities for individuals in the US.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to companies of all sizes across the US, from agile start-ups to world-leading organisations. The firm are proud to be part of the Phaidon International group and are the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. EPM Scientific have a global reach of 60+ countries with a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals. The firm have a team of 750+ employees and consultants working around the clock in 12+ office locations worldwide to provide efficient, unbeatable results. As the leading life sciences recruitment agency in the US, the firm create bespoke recruitment solutions for a number of specialist sectors including: medical engineering, biometrics, clinical development, research and development, pharmacovigilance, medical communications and affairs, quality and regulatory and much more. The opportunity for a long-lasting career with a huge amount of career growth potential is possible with the help of EPM Scientific's ambitious consultants. The firm has invested heavily in the training of their consultants to ensure the use of best-in-class recruitment technology which creates optimal results for both candidates and clients in the industry. There are opportunities across the country from New York to Los Angeles, Boston to Dallas and San Francisco to Charlotte.



The firm have been working tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure their results are accurate, precise and speedy for clients and candidates across the country. EPM Scientific work around the clock in 12+ locations to develop bespoke recruitment solutions for their clients. Part of their exceptional service is their ability to offer market updates, trend research and risk awareness so that each client makes informed recruitment decisions in the best interest of their company. The firm have recently produced a whitepaper focusing on the work-life rebalance. The report details ways employers can improve their connection with their staff while working on making sure their employees wellbeing and productivity are the top priority. It is well worth a read if you are in a leadership role and looking to refresh your remote working management style.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Medical engineering sector and help them secure top talent."



Roles currently available through EPM Scientific include: associate director combination products, quality assurance engineer, quality engineer/manufacturing support, SaMD architect consultant, complaints expert, quality assurance validation specialist and senior manager – insights and analytics. These are just a few of the hugely prosperous job opportunities available through the firm today. Get in touch with EPM Scientific's passionate consultants to find out how you can define your next career move or source the talent to push your business into the black and out of the red.



