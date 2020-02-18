Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Equipment Maintenance market will register a 15.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3524.2 million by 2025, from $ 1983.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Medical Equipment Maintenance business, shared in Chapter 3.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Medical Equipment Maintenance market by type, application, key companies and key regions.



This study considers the Medical Equipment Maintenance value generated from the sales of the following segments:



Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Advanced Modality

Primary Modality



Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others



The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE

Fujifilm

Althea(Pantheon)

Siemens

Toshiba

Hitachi

Dräger

Philips

UHS

Aramark

Esaote



Regional Analysis



The various segments helped in thorough understanding on how the Medical Equipment Maintenance market can be improved, where it needs improvement. But to clearly understand the global market, we segmented the market regionally. Regional segmentation was necessary to ensure that market penetration is a success. For the purpose of the study, the market was segmented into China, India, Australia, Philippines, and Malaysia in Asia Pacific; Germany, UK, France, and others in Europe; United States, and Canada in North America; Brazil and others in South America, Middle East and Africa. The global market is dominated by Asia-Pacific due to its origin. Rise in income of the population and growing interest of the people are reasons for the boost in demand in other regions.



Drivers and Risks



The Medical Equipment Maintenance market has penetrated the global market recently. Though there is an increase in demand for the products and services, limited resource is considered a major threat. As per the study, there is a steady demand for Medical Equipment Maintenance market, but the supply is limited due to limited available resources. There is a need for investment in the manufacturing sector so that the demand in the global market is fulfilled.



