Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are GE, Althea (Pantheon), Hitachi, Siemens, Toshiba, Philips

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- An effective medical equipment maintenance program consists of adequate planning, management and implementation. Planning considers the financial, physical and human resources required to adequately implement the maintenance activities. Once the program has been defined, financial, personnel and operational aspects are continually examined and managed to ensure the program continues uninterrupted and improves as necessary. Ultimately, proper implementation of the program is key to ensuring optimal equipment functionality.



A maintenance strategy includes procedures for inspection, as well as preventive and corrective maintenance. Medical equipment maintenance can be divided into two major categories (by strategy): inspection and preventive maintenance (IPM), and corrective maintenance (CM); on the basis of modality, there have advance and primary two segments; by manufactures, there are three types: Single Vendor OEM, Multi-Vendor OEM and Independent Service Organizations.



The medical equipment maintenance market is highly competitive. On the basis of modality, the advanced modality segment dominates the market, with a share of 58% in 2015. The major players include GE, Pantheon, Hitachi, Siemens, Toshiba, Philips, Aramark, Dräger, UHS, Fujifilm, Esaote and etc.



In 2018, the global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market size was 1520 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.9% between 2019 and 2025.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=108967



Segment by Key players:

- GE

- Althea(Pantheon)

- Hitachi

- Siemens

- Toshiba

- Philips

- Aramark

- Dräger

- UHS

- Fujifilm

- Esaote



Segment by Type:

- Advanced Modality

- Primary Modality



Segment by Application:

- Hospitals & Clinics

- Diagnostic Centers

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=108967



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Forecast

4.5.1. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=108967



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.