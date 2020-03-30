New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Medical Equipment Maintenance Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the medical equipment maintenance market is estimated to be over US$ 30.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a ~10% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/255



Major Key Players:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Hitachi, Ltd among others.



Owing to increasing sophistication of healthcare technologies and improvements in medical equipment, the modern medical equipment require modern way of maintenance. The modernized equipment are integrated with electronic networks that depend on outsourcing for improved repairing and maintenance, growing need for compatibility, reliability, accuracy, and safety. These issues can be easily solved, while the equipment management having capability of providing the use of right machine at the right time. Since medical equipment conduct equipment audit to examine devices for smooth running, they also help in reducing cost and comply with improving their efficiency.



Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Segmentation:

Equipment Type: Imaging Equipment, and Electromedical Equipment

Service Type : Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, and Operational Maintenance

Service Provider:Original Equipment Manufacturers, Independent Service Organizations and, In-House Maintenance

End User:Public Organizations and Private Organizations



Get Special Discount:https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/255



The key questions answered in the report:

1.What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

2.What are the key factors driving the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?

3.What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

4.Who are the key vendors in the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?

5.What are the trending factors influencing the market?

6.What are the key outcomes of Porter's five forces model?

7.Which are the opportunities for expanding the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market?



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size

2.2 Medical Equipment Maintenance Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Medical Equipment Maintenance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Medical Equipment Maintenance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Sales by Product

4.2 Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Revenue by Product

4.3 Medical Equipment Maintenance Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Breakdown Data by End User



Free Customization:https://www.marketindustryreports.com/free-customization/255



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the calibre of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon,

B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com