Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Medical Equipment Monthly Deals Analysis: February 2014 - M&A and Investment Trends



Summary



GlobalData's Medical Equipment Monthly Deals Analysis: February 2014 - M&A and Investment Trends report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the medical equipment industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, venture financing and partnership transactions registered in the medical equipment industry in February 2014. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last six months, subdivided by deal types, segments and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the medical equipment industry.



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Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalDatas proprietary in-house Medical Equipment deals database and primary and secondary research.



Scope



- Analyze market trends for the medical equipment/medical devices market in the global arena

- Review of deal trends in anesthesia and respiratory devices, cardiovascular devices, dental devices, diabetes care devices, diagnostic imaging, drug delivery devices, endoscopy devices, ENT devices, healthcare IT, hospital supplies, in vitro diagnostics, nephrology and urology devices, neurology devices, opthalmic devices, patient monitoring, surgical equipment, and wound care management segments

- Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the medical equipment market

- Summary of medical equipment deals globally in the last six months

- Information on the top deals that took place in the medical equipment market

- Geographies covered include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

- League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs

- Review the financial metrics, such as operating profit ratio, P/E ratio, and EV/EBITDA on mergers and acquisitions



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Reasons to buy



- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.

- Evaluate the types of company divesting and acquiring assets and ways to raise capital in the market.

- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the medical equipment industry.

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

- Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.



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