Medical Equipment Resources and Consulting Posts New Article About Medical Equipment Inventories

Keller, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Medical Equipment Resources and Consulting (MERC), a group of medical equipment consultants that offers a variety of services including medical equipment appraisals, has just posted a new and informative article to its website. The article, which is titled “Inventory...Do It Yourself?” examines why it is important for healthcare facilities or organizations to arrange for a professional equipment inventory.



While some medical facility owners may contemplate having their own employees do this type of inventory, as the new article points out, it is often a very time-consuming process. This typically leads to overtime, which can be extremely costly for health care facilities to absorb.



“This is where it is beneficial to have an experienced inventory team handle the process,” the new article noted, adding that they can complete the medical equipment valuation and inventory while the hospital and staff function as normal, preventing a time consuming distraction for the facility.



“The length of time to needed complete in-house versus hiring a consultant could be very significant, and the thorough and accurate capture of asset data is vital to results.”



Since the day MERC opened for business, they have strived to help save healthcare providers money. For example, inventory services—like the ones described in the newly-published article—can help provide clients with the information they need to more effectively manage their assets. Arranging for a professional medical equipment inventory also helps hospitals and other healthcare facilities to know what replacements are necessary. In turn, this can help them to plan for future purchases and budget accordingly.



Another service that MERC provides that can help save their clients money is reconciliation to an asset ledger; this allows healthcare organizations to make better financial decisions. For example, specific serial numbers that are assigned to journal entries will show a more complete picture of the organization’s portfolio and its depreciation. As clients have told the staff at MERC, having a clear understanding of what they have at a facility helps them save money.



Finally, MERC offers both transition services and liquidation, which can help ease the often massive amounts of stress that accompany a facility move. By offering a transition plan that is coordinated with the construction schedule and patient move plan, as well as a host of other details, MERC will take the burden of the move off the medical facility and can also be a “go to” source of help and support for the transition events.



About Medical Equipment Resources and Consulting

Medical Equipment Resources and Consulting, a division of HLW Enterprises, Inc., is a group of medical equipment consultants helping healthcare providers maximize the value of their medical equipment. Founded in 2007, MERC boasts rich experience in the Healthcare industry that is well beyond its youth as a company. Already with a strong and diverse project portfolio, the company’s medical equipment consultants are experienced and are able to help their clients achieve their facilities’ goals. For more information, please visit http://www.medicalequipmentconsultants.com