Medical Expert Announce New Miracle Weight Loss Supplement Saffron Extract

The saffron extract is a natural herb that is derived from a plant known as Crocus sativa that has been used for a long time as a spice in cooking as well as an alternative medicine for many heath conditions.



How Does Saffron Extract Work?



One of the determinants of weight gain is excessive food intake due to high threshold for appetite. Saffron extract works by suppressing appetite and reducing cravings. It achieves this by increasing the brain levels of a substance known as serotonin. This chemical is a signal transmitter in the central nervous system that regulates mood.



In this manner, saffron extract helps in combating compulsive overheating associated with emotional weight gain. This mechanism is simply speculative and there is not much research to know exactly how it produces its many beneficial health effects. The fact of the matter; however, is that this natural product is effective.



What Are The Other Benefits Of Saffron Extract?



Saffron extract review is not limited to its weight loss benefits. This natural product is important in the treatment of other health conditions including asthma, pertussis (or whooping cough), some types of cancer, flatulence, atherosclerosis, depressive disorders, certain chronic pain disorders, acid indigestion, Alzheimer's disease, hemoptysis (spitting of blood) and well as dry skin conditions.



Some women with menstrual disorders have also benefitted from saffron extract. Proponents claim that it is effective in the treatment of premenstrual cramping pain the premenstrual syndrome in predisposed women. In men, it is claimed that saffron can treat both male infertility and premature ejaculation. It also increases libido (or sex drive) in both men and women.



What Is The Safety Profile Of Saffron Extract?



Given that this ‘Saffron’ is derived from natural plant sources, it is quite safe for use. When used as for food spicing, it is free of side effects. When used as a supplement; however, it can cause certain effects including dizziness, dry mouth, drowsiness and at times severe headache. Overdose of saffron extract may cause bleeding, severe vomiting and muscle numbness.



