Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Medical Food Market (Mode of Administration - Oral, and Enteral; Products - Pills, Powders, and Other Products; Application - Chronic Kidney Diseases, Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy, Chemotherapy Induced Diarrhoea, Pathogen Related Infections, Nutritional Deficiency, Orphan Diseases, and Other Applications; Sales Channel - Online Sales, Institutional Sales, and Retail Sales): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/14057



Increasing the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases



Increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases is the key factor in driving the growth of the medical food market. Further, the growth of the organized retail hospital chain who is pro-consumer health in the short term is helping to boost the demand for medical food products.



Government Initiative to Provide Better Healthcare Facilities in the Developing Countries



Additionally, the growing awareness among healthcare professionals for the different types of a customized medical food for the patients is helping to grow the demand for medical food around the world. However, the cost factor of the medical food products is restricting its use in the few consumer groups. The government initiative to provide better health care facilities in the developing countries is expected to boost the demand of medical food products around the world.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Food Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is the Largest Region in the Medical Food Market



North America is the largest player in the medical food market, owing to the presence of several medical food companies in this region. Further, the highest per capita income and healthcare expenditure in this region provides a growing demand for a medical food market.



Increasing Demand for Medical Food for the Quickest Recovery of the Patient



Moreover, the presence of the large consumer group in this region is helping to grow this market. The Asia-Pacific is growing with a healthy CAGR for the medical food market owing to the increasing demand for medical food for the quickest recovery of the patient. Moreover, the increasing sales of medical foods in China and India are contributing to the growth of the market in this region.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With a 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/14057



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Medical Food Amidst COVID-19"



Medical Food Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Medical Food Market Highlights



=> Medical Food Market Projection



=> Medical Food Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Executive Summary



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Medical Food Market



Chapter - 4 Medical Food Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Medical Food Market by Mode of Administration



=> Oral



=> Enteral



Chapter - 6 Global Medical Food Market by Products



=> Pills



=> Powders



=> Other Products



Chapter - 7 Global Medical Food Market by Application



=> Chronic Kidney Diseases



=> Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy



=> Chemotherapy Induced Diarrhoea



=> Pathogen Related Infections



=> Nutritional Deficiency



=> Orphan Diseases



=> Other Applications



Chapter - 8 Global Medical Food Market by Sales Channel



=> Online Sales



=> Institutional Sales



=> Retail Sales



Chapter - 9 Global Medical Food Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 10 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Primus Pharmaceuticals, inc.



=> Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.



=> Accera, Inc.



=> Alfasigma S.p.A.



=> Fresenius Kabi



=> Mead Johnson



=> Targeted Medical Pharma



=> Abbott Laboratories



=> Nestlé S.A.



=> Danone S.A.



Chapter - 11 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-medical-food-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.