New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Based on current analysis the global medical foods market was valued at USD 17.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 29.54 billion by 2026, at a CAGR 6.9% Medical foods are planned for specific dietary management of a disease or a condition for which distinctive nutritional requirements, based on recognized scientific principles are established by medical evaluation. It is mandatory to consume medical foods under the supervision of a physician. Medical foods are to be consumed or administered enterally. Specially formulated and intended for the dietary management of a disease that has distinctive nutritional needs that cannot be met by normal diet alone are known to be medical foods. Medical foods are not required to undergo premarket review or approval by FDA. Besides, they are relieved from the labeling requirements for health claims and nutrient content claims under the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act of 1990. Medical foods are customized for both pediatric and adult use and are available in a variety of forms, including powders, liquids, capsules, tablets, and bars. Moreover, they are specialized blends of macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, and botanicals or preparations composed of a single nutrient.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Danone, Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Nestlé, Abbott, Meiji Holdings and Co., Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Accera, Inc., and Alfasigma.



The rising elderly population is a major driver for the global medical foods market. They are more likely to advance nutritional disorders as well as to fall prey to other diseases that affect their capacity to absorb nutrients from their diet. Nutrition deficiency disorders are also more common among the geriatric demographic than in other patient classes, leading to the elderly population becoming a key consumer sector for the global medical foods market. The increasing prevalence of diabetes across the world is another key driver for the global medical foods market.



Moreover, technological progressions have abridged the cost of enteral drug administration, making it profitable. North America is expected to dominate the market with a market share of xx% during the forecast period.



Key findings from the report



Due to high disease prevalence, diabetic neuropathy held the largest market share of 51.1% in 2018. Also, chronic kidney disorder is expected to emerge with the fastest CAGR of 6.6%



In the United States, Alzheimer is the 6th leading cause of death. An estimated 5.8 million Americans of all ages are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2019. This number includes an estimated 5.6 million people age 65 and older and roughly 200,000 individuals under age 65 who have younger-onset Alzheimer's



Worldwide, 300 million people of all ages are suffering from depression. Depression is termed to be leading cause of disability around the world and is a key contributor to the overall global burden of disease



VAYA Pharma, Inc. introduced Vayarin Plus, extending its medical food offerings. The extra-strength formula in Vayarin, is indicated for the clinical dietary management of ADHD in adolescents and adults weighing over 97 lbs. Constant innovations and new product launches by leading manufacturers are the major factors boosting the demand for medical foods market



Orally administered medical foods accounted for the highest market share and are projected to maintain the dominance in future owing to ease in administration and their marketable probability. Enteral route of administration of medical foods registered highest CAGR and will continue to grow faster during the forecast period



Institutional sales of medical foods accounted the highest market revenue in the market while, online sales are expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period



North America is dominating the market with the largest market share of 44.0% due to technological developments, high prevalence of the target disease and overall awareness among the people to avoid further complexities caused by these diseases



Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Pills and tablets

Powder

Others



Applications (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Chronic kidney disease

Minimal hepatic encephalopathy

Chemotherapy-induced diarrhea

Pathogen-related infections

Diabetic neuropathy

ADHD

Depression

Alzheimer's disease

Nutritional deficiency

Orphan diseases

Phenylketonuria

Eosinophilic esophagitis

FPIES

Others

Other



Route of Administration (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Oral

Enteral



Sales Channel (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Online Sales

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising prevalence of chronic Applications



3.2. Customization of medical foods



3.3. Global burden of Alzheimer's Application



3.4. Worldwide cases of depression



Chapter 4. Global Medical Foods Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Medical Foods Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Global Medical Food sMarket Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Global Medical Foods Market Impact Analysis



4.4.1. Market driver analysis



4.4.1.1. High prevalence of target Applications across the world



4.4.1.2. Launch of variety of new products



4.4.2. Market restraint analysis



4.4.2.1. Lack of awareness



4.4.2.2. Availability of generics



4.5. Key opportunities prioritized



4.6. Global Medical Foods Pricing Analysis



4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's



4.8. Global Medical Foods PESTEL Analysis



Continued…..



