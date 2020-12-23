Medical Foods Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : Danone, Nestle, Abbott

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Global Medical Foods Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Danone (France), Nestle (Switzerland), Abbott (United States), Targeted Medical Pharma Inc. (United States), Primus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (United States), Mead Johnson & Company (United States), Lyons Magnus (United States), Medtrition (United States), Metagenetics Inc. (United States) and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (United Kingdom)



The medical foods are food formulated which is consumed under the supervision of any physician. The medical foods are initially started as commercial formulas for IEM in the year of 1958. Its consumption is done under the supervision of the physician and that is specified as dietary management of any disease and condition, which require distinctive nutritional requirement. The United States Food and Drug Administration is evaluating the mechanism of medical foods. The supply of medical foods is the greatest source of body growth and development, which contains essentials nutrients, carbohydrates, and others. The medical foods are labeled for specific medical disorders or conditions. These are not prescribed drugs.



Market Drivers

- Rising Preference for Orally Administered Products

- High Availability of Huge Number of Products in this Form



Market Trend

- Increasing Number of the Physician and Healthcare Professionals In Terms Of the Understanding and Improving "Metabolic Nutrition" In Medical Foods to Managing Consumer Disease



Restraints

- Less Understanding of Medical Food Category among Consumers

- Increasing Number of Government Claims and Communicating Benefits



Opportunities

- Increasing Number of Research and Development, Along With the Growing Requirement of the Individual, Genetics & Microbiome Factors

- Rising Number Of the Mobilize Efforts In Terms Of Scientists, Regulators, Policy Makers, and Industry to Enhance the Development of Cost-Effective and Nutrition-Based Products



Challenges

- Lack of Access to Medical Foods in Underdeveloped Regions



The Medical Foods market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Medical Foods Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Medical Foods Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Medical Foods Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Medical Foods Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Medical Foods Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (High Nutrient Based, Modular Products, Low Protein Products), Application (Chronic Kidney Disease, Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy, Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhoea, Pathogen-Related Infections, Diabetic Neuropathy, ADHD, Depression, Others), Categories (Ready to Drink, Bars, Tablets, Baked Goods, Snack Foods), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Hospitals, Health Departments, Medical Supply, Medical Food Companies), Route Of Administration (Oral, Enteral), Age Group (Infant, School Age, Late Teen Male, Adult Male, Pregnant Woman))

5.1 Global Medical Foods Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Medical Foods Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Medical Foods Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Medical Foods Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Medical Foods Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



