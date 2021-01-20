Medical Gas Equipment Market Size, Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players Forecasts to 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Extensively used for several medical purposes, medical gases are crucial to biotechnology research and drug processing. Such specialized gases can be a single gas or a mixture of distinct gases. Various common gases used as medical gas include ammonia, oxygen, nitrogen, nitrous oxide, hydrogen, and CO2. These medical gases are basically the life-supporting element, saving or maintaining patients' lives. The global market of medical gas equipment is presumed to touch worth USD 8.65 Billion by 2027 from an estimated value of USD 4.88 Billion in the year 2019, rising by registering a 7.4% CAGR during the forecast timeframe.



Some of the prominent players involved in Medical gas equipment market are Air Liquide, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Amico Corp., BeaconMedæs, Gentec Corp., Linde Gas, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Ohio Medical, Powerex and Praxair Inc.



Market Drivers



As a supply system, medical equipment is widely used by several end-users for providing, distributing, and creating these specialized gases in the system of piping. Increasing prevalence of different chronic diseases worldwide, rising geriatric population, growing demand for healthcare at home, and existence of government initiatives like industry-friendly safety are the crucial factors propelling growth of the industry. Geriatric population is susceptible to develop several chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular & respiratory diseases, and asthma. Additionally, increasing incidences of road accidents lead to the elevated demand for medical gases like oxygen in several life care settings. All such factors are further fueling market's growth.



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the medical gas equipment market based on the product, end-use, and region:



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Air Compressors

Masks

Vacuum Systems

Manifolds

Outlets

Valves and Hose Assemblies

Alarm Systems

Cylinders

Flowmeters

Regulators



End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutions

Home Healthcare

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry



Regional Outlook



In terms of region, North America has been leading the market with occupying 32.8% of share and is predicted to retain its superiority over the projection period. High frequency of different invasive procedures, and existence of sophisticated infrastructure in healthcare are responsible for maintain this region's dominance. Other regions in the market include Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.



