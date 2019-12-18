Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- The growth of Medical Gases market is mainly driven by rising ageing population and sub sequent increase in chronic diseases like COPD and asthma, technological advancement, growing home healthcare market, and growing smoking prevalence.



What the Market Looks Like?



Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, the global Medical Gas Market is estimated to reach USD 20.0 billion by 2023. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the medical gases and equipment market in 2018, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific.



Based on product, the market is broadly divided into medical gases and medical gas equipment. Increasing use of medical gases for the diagnosis and treatment of various respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and other medical conditions such as cardiovascular and lifestyle diseases are further expected to drive the demand of medical gases during the forecast period.



Based on application, the medical gases and equipment market is segmented into therapeutics, diagnostics, pharmaceutical manufacturing and research, and others. The therapeutic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical gases and equipment market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases and increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders due to lifestyle changes, rising pollution levels, and growing smoking prevalance.



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What Drives the Market?



The growth of the global market for Medical Gases is primarily influenced by the following factors:



- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

- Increasing Incidence of Respiratory Diseases as A Result of the High Prevalence of Tobacco Use and Rising Pollution Levels



Geographical growth scenario of Medical Gases Market;



The increasing adoption of technologically advanced medical gases and equipment products, growing ageing population, the high healthcare expenditure, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, highly developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada, and the presence of a large number of leading medical gases and equipment manufacturers in the region, are responsible for the large share of the North American medical gases and equipment market.



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Leading market players and strategies adopted



The prominent players in the Medical Gases market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), The Linde Group (Germany), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. (Japan), SOL-SpA (Italy), Air Liquide (France), Praxair, Inc. (U.S.), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Messer Group (Germany), and GCE Holding AB (Sweden).



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