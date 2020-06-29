Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- The Global Medical Gases market report Industry Forecast Years 2020-2025 focuses on the COVID19 Outbreak Impact survey of key points impelling the expansion of the market. Providing detailed information like market competitive situation, product opportunity, market overview, primary and secondary segmentation, drive and market risks. Profile of the Topmost Key Players of Medical Gases, with sales, revenue and global market share of Medical Gases are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials, instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Medical Gases market business development trends and selling channels area unit analysed. From a worldwide perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analysing qualitative insights and historical data.



Medical gases also known as healthcare gases are used as life support gases in hospitals, ambulatory centers and home settings. They are also used for diagnostic and treatment purposes by healthcare professionals. In addition, its extensive use in the biomedical, biotechnological, pharmaceutical and cell culture studies and drug development is due to the global burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, respiratory disorders, cancer, non-communicable diseases and cardiovascular disorders. In the U.S. one out of 2 adults suffer from a chronic illness and one out of 4 adults suffer from two or more chronic diseases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising number of industry-friendly government health measures are some factors driving the overall growth.



The FDA Safety and Innovation Act, the increasing basis of geriatric population and the rising demand for home health care and treatment products are some of the main drivers of the growth of the medical gases market. In addition, a growing geriatric population vulnerable to chronic conditions is also expected to increase the demand for advanced technical tools that help to control and treat various conditions of this type. Age increases the need for health care by making individuals more vulnerable to diseases particularly related to the respiratory system, thus triggering hospitalization rates for patients.



Some of the key players operating within the global Medical gases market include Allied Healthcare Products Inc, Gentec Corporation, Linde Group, Praxair Inc, Atlas Copco Group, Air Liquide, Amico Corporation, Tenex Capital Management, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Powerex among other noticeable players.



Increasing demand for domestic healthcare and treatment point markets is projected to fuel the market for medical gases and supplies by causing an increase in need for packaged medical gases like oxygen, etc. Factors such as increased prevalence of chronic diseases, increased incidence of respiratory diseases as a result of the high prevalence of tobacco use and increased rates of pollution, rapid growth in the geriatric population, increased incidence of premature births and increased demand for home healthcare are expected to drive market growth in the years to come. Market expansion through APAC in developing markets, and technological developments are also expected to offer a wide range of business opportunities for players.



With improvements in lifestyle and eating habits, the number of people around the globe suffering from obesity and associated disorders has increased dramatically in recent years. Helium is commonly used in the healthcare industry for a variety of uses, for example in medical imaging (to cool MRI systems), and as a carrier gas in GC and GC-MS procedures. Medical applications such as MRI currently account for around 20 per cent of the total use of helium. Globally the US accounts for a majority share of the production of helium. The lack of helium has forced manufacturers of MRI equipment to search for alternative gases to cool MRI systems. This can have a negative impact on the overall demand for medical gases.



The global medical gases industry is divided on the basis of product type, end-user, application and geography. Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into nitrous oxide, manifold, oxygen, VIPR, vacuum system, carbon dioxide and hose. Based on end-user, the global medical gases market is divided into hospital, home healthcare. On the basis of application, the global medical gases market is segmented into cryosurgery, medical imaging, anesthesia, respiratory. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Medical Gases industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



Reasons to Get the Medical Gases Market Study: Developing business strategies are discussed by taking into consideration the ongoing trends that drive the global Medical Gases, Identification of prevalent production and distribution techniques are listed along with equivalent risks., Production techniques are listed that will help improve product design, decrease production costs, and improve launch plans for the product. Organized sales and marketing efforts are identified by considering the strategies employed by the leading players in the Medical Gases, Financial reports verified from proprietary sources are provided to make identical decisions for a greater boost in company value.



