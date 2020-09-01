Medical Gloves Market to Witness 10.8% CAGR During 2020–2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2020 -- The increasing prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases, surging geriatric population, rising healthcare spending, and the ballooning incidence of surgeries are the major factors driving the expansion of the global medical gloves market. As a result, the medical gloves market is predicted to attain a valuation of $20,435.6 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% between 2020 and 2030.



The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the global medical gloves market. The outbreak of the infection has caused a sharp rise in the demand for medical gloves as these are essential personal protective equipment (PPE). Moreover, in many countries, it is mandatory for the healthcare practitioners to wear these gloves while treating people infected with the virus. In addition to this, the increasing number of COVID-19 infected patients and the rising public awareness about safety and hygiene are further augmenting the requirement for these gloves all over the world.



Under the raw material segment of the medical gloves market, the nitrile medical gloves category is predicted to dominate the market in the future years, on account of the fact that unlike the other gloves, the nitrile medical gloves do not cause rubber protein allergies in users and are therefore, ideal for use, especially by those who have allergy to latex. In addition to this, these gloves are extremely suitable for use during medical examinations and surgeries and also have excellent puncture resistance.



The players operating in the medical gloves market are increasingly getting into acquisitions and mergers and developing new products for increasing their customer base and market presence. For example, BioGreen biodegradable nitrile glove (non-powdered), which is the flagship green product of Top Glove Corporation Bhd, was launched in the market in June 2019 on World Environment Day. This glove can easily biodegrade in anaerobic environments and is thus, highly eco-friendly.



Some of the prominent global medical gloves market players are SHIELD Scientific B.V., Dynarex Corporation, Riverstone Holdings Limited, Robinson Healthcare Ltd., Sun Healthcare (M) Sdn Bhd, Cypress Medical Products LLC, Semprit AG Holding, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ansell Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Paul Hartmann AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Halyard Health Inc., SUPERMAX Corporation Berhad, and Top Glove Corporation Bhd.



