Leading Medical Travel Portal, myMEDholiday.com, Adds Comprehensive Destinations Guide

Under each country there is first a small biography about the location’s healthcare system, then a summarized explanation as to why one might select that particular destination, and finally a section detailing information about the quality of care at that locale.



One high-level operations manager at the site weighed in on the success of medical health tourism in India, Thailand, and Singapore, saying, “They are the three places that have risen to the top of the industry in Asia for a variety of reasons, namely their advanced healthcare systems, highly-trained medical professionals, and their well-established tourism infrastructures. We felt a need to provide a guide so that our customers have easy access to a big-picture view of what these countries have to offer.”



As for the information contained in the guide, the “Why Medical Tourism in Thailand” area reveals the number of medical travelers the country receives, includes tidbits about accreditation and popular procedures, and offers eight main reasons to choose Thailand for care, citing affordability, world-class facilities, and to the ability to bundle healthcare services, pointing out “one major private hospital in Thailand treats 1.2 million patients annually and offers more than 34 specialties.”



In the Singapore “Healthcare System and Quality” section, the focus is on the high standards maintained by doctors and hospitals there, noting that the World Health Organization (WHO) named Singapore’s the 6th best healthcare system in the world.



Apart from details about each country, the guide also breaks down the most popular cities for medical tourism in Thailand and India, providing similar information plus things like “getting there and around” and lists of featured providers in that city.



