Medical holographic imaging is a rapidly emerging technique transforming the field of medical imaging. This imaging technique enables 3D image formation that helps healthcare professionals with enhanced diagnosis and treatment. Hence, 3D interactive visualization facilitates minimally-invasive medical imaging procedures.



Prominent Players Profiled in the Medical Holographic Imaging Market:



Holoxica Limited, Phase Medical Holographic Imaging, RealView Imaging, Zebra Imaging, Mach7 Technologies Limited, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, Nanolive SA, Eon Reality, zSpace, and EchoPixel, among others.



Market Drivers



The global medical holographic imaging market, which was pegged at USD 744.8 million in 2019, is poised to accrue up to USD 4,198.8 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 23.7%. The tremendous market growth can be accredited to the rising popularity of 3D imaging, surging deployment of holographic medical imaging in the areas of biomedical research, the emergence of technologically upgraded imaging solutions, the briskly evolving global healthcare infrastructure, increased healthcare spending, and the magnifying demand for state-of-the-art medical facilities, mainlyin developing countries. Hence, this imaging method's superior advantages over conventional techniques, such as decreased operating room time, lower chances of tissue damage, enhanced diagnostic sensitivity, and reduced patient complication risks, have further accelerated its adoption.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Holographic Display

Microscopes

Software

Print

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biomedical Research

Medical Education

Medical Imaging



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Organizations & Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics



Regional Outlook



The North American region is projected to dominate the global medical holographic imaging market over the forecast duration, registering a robust CAGR of23.1%. Expanding biomedical research activities, technological advancements in medical imaging, growing application of holographic imaging across research organizations, the widening patient pool, higher income levels, the region's cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure,and the presence of leading manufacturers like EchoPixel and Zebra Imaging have spurred the regional market expansion.



