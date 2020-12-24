Emergen Research

Medical Holographic Imaging Market to Exhibit 23.7% CAGR, Development of Various Industry

Increasing adoption of 3D imaging in the healthcare sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

 

Medical holographic imaging is a rapidly emerging technique transforming the field of medical imaging. This imaging technique enables 3D image formation that helps healthcare professionals with enhanced diagnosis and treatment. Hence, 3D interactive visualization facilitates minimally-invasive medical imaging procedures.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Medical Holographic Imaging Market:

Holoxica Limited, Phase Medical Holographic Imaging, RealView Imaging, Zebra Imaging, Mach7 Technologies Limited, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, Nanolive SA, Eon Reality, zSpace, and EchoPixel, among others.

Market Drivers

The global medical holographic imaging market, which was pegged at USD 744.8 million in 2019, is poised to accrue up to USD 4,198.8 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 23.7%. The tremendous market growth can be accredited to the rising popularity of 3D imaging, surging deployment of holographic medical imaging in the areas of biomedical research, the emergence of technologically upgraded imaging solutions, the briskly evolving global healthcare infrastructure, increased healthcare spending, and the magnifying demand for state-of-the-art medical facilities, mainlyin developing countries. Hence, this imaging method's superior advantages over conventional techniques, such as decreased operating room time, lower chances of tissue damage, enhanced diagnostic sensitivity, and reduced patient complication risks, have further accelerated its adoption.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Holographic Display
Microscopes
Software
Print
Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Biomedical Research
Medical Education
Medical Imaging

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pharmaceutical Companies
Research Organizations & Institutes
Hospitals & Clinics

Key Summary of the Medical Holographic Imaging Market Report:

Insightful information regarding the global Medical Holographic Imaging market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Medical Holographic Imaging market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Regional Outlook

The North American region is projected to dominate the global medical holographic imaging market over the forecast duration, registering a robust CAGR of23.1%. Expanding biomedical research activities, technological advancements in medical imaging, growing application of holographic imaging across research organizations, the widening patient pool, higher income levels, the region's cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure,and the presence of leading manufacturers like EchoPixel and Zebra Imaging have spurred the regional market expansion.

