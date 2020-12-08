New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Medical Holography market was valued at USD 269.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.09 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 27.7%. Holography is a technique that provides a stereoscopic image of an object without the use of lenses. It is made up of a physical structure that diffracts light into an image. The demand for the market is majorly driven by the increased accessibility of technology along with increased investment in research and development activities, which further is expected to propel the market growth of medical holography. The adoption of the technology has rapidly increased in the medical and healthcare sector, owing to the benefits provided by this technique. These benefits include precise coordination in the diagnostic application, live image generation, detection with minimal invasion, and advanced training. Since more people prefer the technique associated with minimal invasion techniques, the demand for the device is expected to rise in the near future.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Medical Holography business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Medical Holography market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



EchoPixel, Inc. (U.S.), Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Mach7 Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Australia), Ovizio Imaging systems (Belgium), Holoxica Ltd. (U.K.), zSpace, Inc. (U.S.), Lyncee Tec (Switzerland), Eon Reality (U.S.), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), and NanoLive SA (Switzerland)



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Holographic Display,

Holographic Microscope,

Holographic Print,

Holographic Software

Others



Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Medical Imaging

Medical Education

Biomedical Research

Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Medical Schools

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Others



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Medical Holography market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



The global Medical Holography market is classified into the following regions:



North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



