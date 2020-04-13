Medical Holography Market Impact Analysis COVID-19 Drives Demands with Players Mach7 Technologies Ltd., Holoxica Ltd., Ovizio Imaging Systems

Medical Holography Market Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2030
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Medical Holography Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global medical holography market is estimated to be over US$ 200.0 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2019 to 2030.
Major Players in the Medical Holography Market
The prominent players in the global medical holography market are RealView Imaging Ltd., Mach7 Technologies Ltd., Holoxica Ltd., Ovizio Imaging Systems, ZSpace, Inc., Lyncée Tec SA, Zebra Imaging, EchoPixel, Inc., and Holografika Kft among others.
Get Access to Sample Pages @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/14
Growing Factors:
The continual growth of the medical holography market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of products and several devices, which are extensively used for better understanding of human anatomy. Moreover, the growing demand for advanced medical imaging technology across the globe coupled with increasing investment in the field of R&D is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global medical holography market between 2019 and 2030.
To further ensure product penetration and to educate about product technology, key players in medical holography have adopted strategies of placing its products in educational institutions. To support this, Western University of Health Sciences has equipped its facilities with latest medical holographic devices from zSpace. Devices like 3D projection monitors have been installed to educate students and promote its products.
Market Segmentaion:
By Type
Introduction & Definition
Holography Software
Holographic Display
Holographic Prints
Holographic Microscopy
By Application
Introduction & Definition
Medical imaging
Medical Education
Biomedical Research
Others
By End Users
Introduction
Hospitals & Clinics
Medical Institutes
Academic Centers
Other End Users
To Know the Impact of COVID_19 Click Here @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/speak-to-analyst/14
Increasing R&D Investments & Activities by Major Establishments
Increasing project initiation and investments in sector of R&D by various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is anticipated to increase the overall number of biomedical researches. This in turn is anticipated to positively contribute to the growth of the medical holography market; as such devices are widely used for the purpose of imaging and obtain a better understanding of the overall working and mechanism of the human body.
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
Market Definition
Market Ecosystem
Market Classification
Geographic Scope
Years Considered for the Study
Historical Years – 2016 & 2017
Base Year – 2018
Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030
Currency Used for the Study
Report Beneficiary List
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Framework
Data Collection Technique
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Methodology
Bottoms Up Approach
Top Down Approach
Data Validation and Triangulation
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations of the Study
Assumptions of the Study
ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT
Overview
Drivers
Barriers/Challenges
Opportunities
Buy Full Research Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/14
About Market Industry Reports
Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is 100% subsidiary of Maniks Systems Pvt Ltd. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities.
Contact Us
Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com
Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )
Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com