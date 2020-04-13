Medical Holography Market Impact Analysis COVID-19 Drives Demands with Players Mach7 Technologies Ltd., Holoxica Ltd., Ovizio Imaging Systems

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Medical Holography Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global medical holography market is estimated to be over US$ 200.0 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Players in the Medical Holography Market



The prominent players in the global medical holography market are RealView Imaging Ltd., Mach7 Technologies Ltd., Holoxica Ltd., Ovizio Imaging Systems, ZSpace, Inc., Lyncée Tec SA, Zebra Imaging, EchoPixel, Inc., and Holografika Kft among others.



Growing Factors:



The continual growth of the medical holography market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of products and several devices, which are extensively used for better understanding of human anatomy. Moreover, the growing demand for advanced medical imaging technology across the globe coupled with increasing investment in the field of R&D is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global medical holography market between 2019 and 2030.



To further ensure product penetration and to educate about product technology, key players in medical holography have adopted strategies of placing its products in educational institutions. To support this, Western University of Health Sciences has equipped its facilities with latest medical holographic devices from zSpace. Devices like 3D projection monitors have been installed to educate students and promote its products.



Market Segmentaion:



By Type



Introduction & Definition

Holography Software

Holographic Display

Holographic Prints

Holographic Microscopy



By Application



Introduction & Definition

Medical imaging

Medical Education

Biomedical Research

Others



By End Users



Introduction

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical Institutes

Academic Centers

Other End Users



Increasing R&D Investments & Activities by Major Establishments



Increasing project initiation and investments in sector of R&D by various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is anticipated to increase the overall number of biomedical researches. This in turn is anticipated to positively contribute to the growth of the medical holography market; as such devices are widely used for the purpose of imaging and obtain a better understanding of the overall working and mechanism of the human body.



