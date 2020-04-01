Medical Holography Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 32.7% over the Forecast Period Owing to Growing Advancements Patient Data Technology

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Medical Holography can be utilized for complete presentation of three-dimensional tomographic clinical information. It utilizes photographically scaled pictures of the items for making the multi dimensional image. The method along these lines gives an approach to make visualization whose pictures are of an alternate size from the first item.



Market Growth Insight (MGI) has Updated a new report titled "Medical Holography Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global medical Holography market is estimated to be over US$ 200.0 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players:

RealView Imaging Ltd., Mach7 Technologies Ltd., Holoxica Ltd., Ovizio Imaging Systems, ZSpace, Inc., Lyncée Tec SA, Zebra Imaging, EchoPixel, Inc., and Holografika Kft among others.



Medical Holography Market Segmentation:



Medical Holography Market by Type :

-Holographic Prints

-Holographic Microscopy

-Medical Holography Software

-Holographic Display



Application:

-Medical Imaging

-Medical Education

-Biomedical Research



Medical Holography Market By End users:

-Hospitals & Clinics

-Medical Institutes

-Academic Centres



Geographical Segmentation:

-North America

-Europe Centres

-Asia –Pacific

-Rest of world



Further, the report covers:

-Conventional Medical Holography Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)

-Market Potential Assessment

-Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments

-Investment Mapping

-12+ Key Players Assessment

-Forecast Till 2030



Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Medical Holography Market Size

2.2 Medical Holography Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Medical Holography Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Medical Holography Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Medical Holography Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Medical Holography Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Medical Holography Sales by Product

4.2 Global Medical Holography Revenue by Product

4.3 Medical Holography Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Medical Holography Breakdown Data by End User



