Medical Holography Market Opportunity Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019-2030: Top Players RealView Imaging Ltd., Mach7 Technologies Ltd., Holoxica Ltd.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- 'Global Medical Holography Market' is now available with Market Industry Reports (MIR) with insights on current trends and developments in the industry. The report also highlights information on product, driving factors, opportunities for the market players, and recently adopted growth strategies by key players. According to the report, the global medical holography market is estimated to be over US$ 200.0 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Players in the Medical Holography Market



The prominent players in the global medical holography market are RealView Imaging Ltd., Mach7 Technologies Ltd., Holoxica Ltd., Ovizio Imaging Systems, ZSpace, Inc., Lyncée Tec SA, Zebra Imaging, EchoPixel, Inc., and Holografika Kft among others.



Increasing R&D Investments & Activities by Major Establishments



Increasing project initiation and investments in sector of R&D by various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is anticipated to increase the overall number of biomedical researches. This in turn is anticipated to positively contribute to the growth of the medical holography market; as such devices are widely used for the purpose of imaging and obtain a better understanding of the overall working and mechanism of the human body.



Segmentation



By Type: Holographic Prints, Holographic Microscopy, Holography Software, Holographic Display



Application: Medical Imaging, Medical Education, Biomedical Research



End Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Institutes, Academic Centers



Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market



Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing population, continuously growing economy, and increasing awareness regarding cosmetic treatment and latest technologies is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the medical holography market in this region. Furthermore, attractive procedure rates, coupled with supportive government healthcare regulations and norms is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



