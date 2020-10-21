Medical Holography Market Set for Rapid Growth at a 32.7% CAGR in the Forecast Period 2020–2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The global medical holography market is estimated to be over US$ 200.0 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2019 to 2030.



The continual growth of the medical holography market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of products and several devices, which are extensively used for better understanding of human anatomy. Moreover, the growing demand for advanced medical imaging technology across the globe coupled with increasing investment in the field of R&D is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global medical holography market between 2019 and 2030.To further ensure product penetration and to educate about product technology, key players in medical holography have adopted strategies of placing its products in educational institutions. To support this, Western University of Health Sciences has equipped its facilities with latest medical holographic devices from zSpace. Devices like 3D projection monitors have been installed to educate students and promote its products.



Major Players in the Medical Holography Market



The prominent players in the global medical holography market are RealView Imaging Ltd., Mach7 Technologies Ltd., Holoxica Ltd., Ovizio Imaging Systems, ZSpace, Inc., Lyncée Tec SA, Zebra Imaging, EchoPixel, Inc., and Holografika Kft among others.



Increasing Demand for Medical Imaging Devices



The need for medical imaging systems to obtain a better understanding of the human anatomy, and therefore deduce a better treatment approach for the concerned ailment, has been a major driving factor contributing to the growth of the global medical holography market. The complex anatomy of various organs or body parts demands for imaging systems to be precise and extremely accurate. Similarly, wide scale application of medical holography in radiological & surgical procedures, orthopedics, dentistry, and cardiac electrophysiology, makes the entire use of such systems highly crucial.



Increasing R&D Investments & Activities by Major Establishments



Increasing project initiation and investments in sector of R&D by various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is anticipated to increase the overall number of biomedical researches. This in turn is anticipated to positively contribute to the growth of the medical holography market; as such devices are widely used for the purpose of imaging and obtain a better understanding of the overall working and mechanism of the human body.



Medical holography Market by Types:



- Holographic Prints

- Holographic Microscopy

- Holography Software and Holographic Display



Medical holography Market by Applications:



- Medical Imaging

- Medical Education and Biomedical Research



Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market



Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing population, continuously growing economy, and increasing awareness regarding cosmetic treatment and latest technologies is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the medical holography market in this region. Furthermore, attractive procedure rates, coupled with supportive government healthcare regulations and norms is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.



3.ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4.MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

1.Overview

2.Drivers

3.Barriers/Challenges

4.Opportunities



In the end, Medical Holography Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



