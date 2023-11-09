Medical Holography Market to See Huge Growth by 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Medical Holography Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Medical Holography Market:-

Zebra Imaging Inc. (United States), Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Holoxica Limited (United Kingdom), EchoPixel, Inc. (United States), EON Reality Inc. (United States), Mach7 Technologies Limited (Australia), Zspace Inc. (United States), Lyncee Tec SA (Switzerland), Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA (Belgium), Nanolive SA (Switzerland),



The Medical Holography Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Medical Holography market.



Medical holographic imaging techniques have improved medical imaging techniques to another extent. This technique offers accurate and precise coordination and visualization in numerous diagnostic applications, minimally invasive treatments, generation of live images and many others. In addition to this medical holography minimizes the blood loss and quicker delivery. Medical holography can be defined as the technology used for producing real-time images or holograms which enables three-dimensional projections. Its holographic elements have the ability to perform a variety of functions of mirrors, lenses and other technical devices. With robust adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and treatments, the demand for medical holography will generate robust demand over the forecasted period.



On August 03rd, 2017, RealView Imaging Ltd. has launched its premiere medical holography product named Holoscope-I which is powered by Intel RealSense SR300-Series Camera. It is the first product from RealView which is designed to deliver live, 3D holographic visualization and interaction capabilities to support medical interventional procedures.

On February 22nd, 2019, an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners 'Zebra Technologies Corporation', has completed an acquisition of Temptime Corporation, a privately-held developer and manufacturer of temperature monitoring solutions for mission-critical applications in the healthcare industry. Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed. This Acquisition will empower the front line of business in retail/e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Holographic Display, Microscope, Print, Software), Application (Medical Imaging, Medical Education, Biomedical Research), Holographic Display (Laser, Touchable, Piston, Semi-Transparent), Medical Imaging (Ophthalmology, Dentistry, Urology, Otology, Orthopedics, Others), End User (Medical Schools, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals)



Market Trends:

Adoption of Medical Holographic Techniques with Minimal Trauma and Quicker Recovery

Adoption of 3D Visualization Techniques for Precise and Enhanced Representation



Opportunities:

Growing Healthcare Infrastructure across the Emerging Economies

Increasing Investments in Enhancing Healthcare Technology such as Medical Holography



Market Drivers:

Provides Precise and Accurate Diagnostic Applications with the help of Live Image Generation

Growing Instances of Minimally Invasive Surgeries/Treatments



Challenges:

Lack of Precision in Imaging and Projection under Excessive Sunlight

Lack of Highly Skilled Holographic Imaging Equipment Operators and Analysts



