Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Medical Holography Market (Product Type - Holographic Displays, Holography Microscopes, Holographic Prints, and Holography Software; Application - Medical Imaging, Medical Education, and Biomedical Research; End User - Research Laboratories, Academic Medical Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Clinics, and Academic Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Rising Adoption to Holography Products



The increasing occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular, increase in geriatric population are the major drivers that drive the growth of the medical holography market. Furthermore, increasing the adoption of holography products in biomedical research and medical education are the other factors that help in the growth of the market.



However, high initial and maintenance costs are major factors that may hamper the growth of the global medical holography market. Moreover, technological advancements towards product development by major manufacture based on cost and efficiency are likely to create beneficial business opportunities for major manufacturers in the global market in the next few years.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Holography Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is Leading the Medical Holography Market



Geographically, the global medical holography market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is leading the medical holography market due to the increasing investments in research and development activities of advanced medical technologies. Also, the growing adoption of hologram technology drives the growth of the medical holography market in the North American region.



Europe's medical holography market is likely to witness significant growth in the medical holography market. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid speed in the medical holography market owing to rising investment in healthcare infrastructure in countries such as India, Japan, and China in this region.



Medical Holography Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Medical Holography Market Highlights



=> Medical Holography Market Projection



=> Medical Holography Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Medical Holography Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Medical Holography Market



Chapter - 4 Medical Holography Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Medical Holography Market by Product Type



=> Holographic Displays



=> Holography Microscopes



=> Holographic Prints



=> Holography Software



Chapter - 6 Global Medical Holography Market by Application



=> Medical Imaging



=> Medical Education



=> Biomedical Research



Chapter - 7 Global Medical Holography Market by End User



=> Research Laboratories



=> Academic Medical Centers



=> Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



=> Hospitals and Clinics



=> Academic Centers



Chapter - 8 Global Medical Holography Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Realview Imaging Ltd.



=> Ovizio Imaging systems



=> EchoPixel, Inc.



=> Holoxica Ltd.



=> zSpace, Inc.



=> Lyncée Tec



=> Eon Reality



=> Mach7 Technologies Pte. Ltd.



=> Holografika Kft.



=> Zebra Imaging



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



