Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global Medical Image Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 4.66 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. A growing incidence of chronic illnesses such as arthritis and cardiac disease would accelerate the development of medical imaging devices in the coming years.



Recent advances in medical imaging devices have paved the way for innovative solutions which have rendered diagnosis more comfortable for patients. A significant increase in the number of such events is likely to boost demand development for medical imaging equipment in the future.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.



Key participants include Agfa-Gevaert Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Xinapse Systems Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, MIM Software Inc., and Bruker Corporation, among others.



The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Medical Image Analytics market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Image Analytics Market on the basis of modality, end-use, application, and region:



Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

Combined Modalities



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopedic

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Mammography

Others



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Medical Image Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Medical Image Analytics Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing applications of computer-aided diagnosis



4.2.2.2. Cloud based image analysis software



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Budgetary constraints



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Medical Image Analytics Market By Modality Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Modality Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Tomography



5.1.2. Ultrasound Imaging



5.1.3. Radiographic Imaging



5.1.4. Combined Modalities



CONTINUED…!



