Medical image analytics helps in retrieving and analyzing images through computer vision, robotics, and virtual reality. Medical image analysis software is used in various fields such as dental, orthopedics, urology, neurology, oncology, etc. The wide range of applications in the medical field is boosting the demand for medical image analytics.



Recent advances in medical imaging devices have paved the way for innovative solutions which have rendered diagnosis more comfortable for patients. A significant increase in the number of such events is likely to boost demand development for medical imaging equipment in the future.



Medical Image Analytics Market Drivers



The demand for medical imaging in dental, orthopedics, urology, neurology, oncology, and some other fields is projected to contribute to the growth of the market. Technological advancements in the medical imaging system and analysis software coupled with the growing investments by both public and private sectors in the medical imaging system are boosting the global market growth.



Major Companies and Market Share Analysis Key participants include: Agfa-Gevaert Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Xinapse Systems Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, MIM Software Inc., and Bruker Corporation, among others.



Growing awareness of chronic diseases resulting in the increased use of imaging equipment is the key factor driving the global medical image analytics market. The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical imaging has positively influenced the growth of the market due to its various applications, including diagnosis, detection, image analysis, and clinical decision support. Due to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular and other heart diseases, the use of medical imaging analysis software is increasing.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Image Analytics Market on the basis of modality, end-use, application, and region:



Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Radiographic Imaging

Combined Modalities



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopedic

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Mammography

Others



Regional landscape



North America dominates the global medical imaging market, accredited to its well-established healthcare facilities and advanced diagnostic equipment supported by government initiatives. The Asia Pacific region is foreseen to show significant growth due to the increasing adoption and use of medical imaging software by healthcare professionals to detect chronic and other diseases.



